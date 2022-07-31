Jeff Strunk, Brian Hirthler, Josh Weller Winners on Busy and Exciting Grandview Night of Racing

The 60th anniversary season of auto racing continues at Grandview Speedway, and Saturday night provided three very competitive feature races to entertain the big crowd on hand for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program.

Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa. scored his first win of the season Saturday night at Grandview Speedway in the 30-lap T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified feature race after a nearly ten lap duel with Jared Umbenhauer of Richland, Pa. and Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa.

The victory for Strunk was his first win of 2022, 77th career Saturday night NASCAR victory, and worth a cool $3500 in purse and bonuses thanks to T.P. Trailers, and feature race sponsors V&M Towing and SDS Photography who put up extra cash for the special Christmas in July program.

Brian Hirthler of Green Lane, Pa. drove to his second consecutive and fourth win of the season in the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature, after outdueling Kenny Bock of Oley, Pa. to secure the lead with just six laps remaining and take home the win.

Hirthler also picked up an increased payday of $1000 thanks to T.P. Truck Equipment, V&M Towing and SDS Photography for his fourth win of the season and 16th career victory.

The United Racing Club made their annual visit, with Josh Weller of Mertztown, Pa. winning the 31-lap Tim Higgins classic feature race worth an increased $3100, after tracking down race leader Adam Carberry of Hilltown, Pa., and coming out on top of a great battle through lapped traffic to take the win.

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature race began with Ron Haring Jr. of Alburtis leading the opening laps of the race before losing the car on lap eleven and spinning for a caution to reset the field. During this time Dylan Swinehart of Fleetwood, Pa. and Joe Funk of Copersburg, Pa. were challenging each other for second spot with Swinehart just securing it before the caution, to assume the lead on the restart.

By the time this caution appeared, Kevin Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa up from tenth starting spot, Strunk up from twelfth, Brett Kressley up from fourteenth, and Umbenhauer who started eleventh had already advanced toward the front and were ready to contend for the win.

The restart proved to be a disaster, as two cars in the front of the pack made contact and briefly slowed off of turn four, causing the middle and back of the field to jam up, and a twelve car pile-up followed. Luckily nine cars drove away and rejoined the race, however three cars were towed off including Ray Swinehart of Boyertown, Pa., Michael Storms of Mohnton, Pa., and Craig Whitmoyer of Hamburg, Pa.

The action really heated up after that, as Hirthler was able to grab the lead from Dylan Swinehart following a restart on lap thirteen, moving by down the back straightaway, with Strunk following to second and Kressley moving into third.

Strunk applied the pressure to Hirthler, and was able to secure the lead off of turn four on lap 18. A quick caution for debris on lap 20, set up the late race drama and battle for the win.

On the restart, Strunk led, but Umbenhauer who restarted fourth, swept to the top lane, and quickly moved around Kressley and Hirthler then took off after Strunk.

Twice Umbenhauer got along side of Strunk, once on the front straight at the flag stand, but ran out of room and scrapped the wall losing some momentum, and again several laps later when he was outside of Strunk going into turn three, when Strunk changed lanes causing Umbenhauer to slide up into the marbles, allowing Kressley to grab second with just two laps to go.

Strunk survived all challenges and ran the final two laps to score the win, followed by Kressley, Umbenhauer, Hirthler, Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa., Duane Howard of Oley, Pa., Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa., Dylan Swinehart, Justin Grim of Orefield, Pa., and Joe Funk of Coopersburg, Pa.

Qualifying heat races for the 35 car field were won by Haring Jr., Umbenhauer and Howard, with Ryan Lilick of Jersey City, NJ winning the consolation. A cash dash for the heat race winners sponsored by V&M Towing and SDS Photography was won by Howard ($500) over Umbenhauer ($300) and Haring Jr. ($200).

BJ Joly of Oley, Pa. was the early leader of the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature, before things started heating up behind him. A caution on lap eleven really changed the complexion of the race, as a super battle for the top ten spots came to a grinding halt, when Cole Stangle of Neshanic Station, NJ., Mike Myers of Alburtis, Pa., Mark Kemmerer of Green Lane, Pa., Dylan Hoch of Mertztown, Pa. and Kyle Smith of Fleetwood, Pa. who were running fifth through ninth, all crashed together in turn two.

Following the restart, Joly then had a great battle on his hands, as Kenny Bock and Hirthler turned up the pressure, putting on an entertaining battle for first. After several laps of the three-car race together, Bock moved by Joly coming out of turn four on lap sixteen to be the new leader with Hirthler following quickly into second.

Three laps later, after a side-by-side duel, Hirthler was able to move by Bock off of turn four on lap 19 and become the final leader of the exciting race. Zane Roth of Slatington, Pa. who started second, and fell back in the field early on, made a late race comeback, moving into third with six laps remaining. Roth was part of a three-car duel in the late stages with Dakota Kohler of Kutztown, Pa. who moved up from his 17th starting spot, and Parker Guldin of Fleetwood, Pa. who was moving late from his 18th starting position.

When the checkered flag fell, Hirthler was the winner followed by Bock, Roth with a career best finish, Kohler, Guldin, Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa., Joly, Jesse Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa., Logan Bauman of Boyertown, Pa., and Kyle Smith.

Qualifying heat races for the 29 cars on hand were won by Kemmerer, Smith and Myers, with Manmiller winning the consolation. A heat race winner’s cash dash sponsored by V&M Towing along with SDS Photography was won by Kemmerer ($250) over Smith ($150) and Myers ($100).

The URC Sprint drivers honored one of their late members in Tim Higgins, with a 31-lap, $3100 to win main event, the number 31 being his car number during his driving career.

Brandon McGough of Sassamansville, Pa. took the early lead, before Adam Carberry moved by and into the lead on lap seven.

With only one stoppage in the feature early, on lap five, the race ran a long stretch of green flag racing. Carberry ran in the lead using the top lane, while Josh Weller slowly closed in using the bottom. Once Weller caught Carberry, the race for the lead was a good one for many laps in and out of traffic, before Weller secured the lead on lap 27.

Once in front, Weller pulled away in the closing laps to score his third victory of the season, and fourth career Grandview Speedway URC victory.

Following Weller to the finish line were Carberry, Dallas Schott of Myerstown, Pa., Troy Betts of Newark, De., Joe Kata of Goshen, NY., Mike Thompson of Newtown, Pa., McGough, Jason Shultz of Carlisle, Pa., Denny Peebles of Lowman, NY, and Ryan Stillwagon of Burlington, NJ.

Qualifying heats were won by Dallas Schott and Jason Shultz.

On Tuesday, August 2, the final NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event of this season will be presented, featuring Big Block/Small Block Modifieds in the Triple Roaring 20’s, along with a complete show of 602 Sportsman paying $1000 to win starting at 7:30 pm.

The program will include qualifying races leading to 3/20-lap feature races all paying $2000 to win and $200 to start. There will be a bonus of $5000 if a driver can win all three, or a $1000 bonus for winning two features all provided by Pioneer Pole Buildings. Also, if a driver captures his first Thunder Series win, an additional bonus of $3000 will be added to make for a $5000 win for a 20-lap feature. This race program will also see GT Radiator Repair putting up $1000 in bonus money for the Modified qualifying events.

On August 2, the Pit gates will open at 2:30 pm., Grandstand gates open at 5 pm., with racing starting at 7:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $30, children ages 6-11 are $10 and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

Next Saturday, August 6 the night of racing will be known as Do It in the Dirt Night featuring Bob Hilbert Sportswear as the race night sponsor celebrating the very first tee shirt that Bob Hilbert made and sold at the speedway, he first sold tee shirts at Grandview Speedway.

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Team will be there with fan giveaways that evening along with selling the brand new 50th anniversary edition of the Do It in the Dirt tee shirt.

They are rolling back the prices and selling this limited-edition tee for JUST $5.00 EACH!

This race program will include the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series double-header.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Tuesday, August 2 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Triple Roaring 20’s – Big Block/Small Block Modified 3/20-lap features plus 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, August 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

