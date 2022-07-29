Raymer Oil Company Named Presenting Sponsor Of Racetrack Revival At North Wilkesboro

Racing’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway will come with a new name, as speedway and XR Events officials have announced Raymer Oil Company will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Racetrack Revival.

The program bringing racing back to North Wilkesboro Speedway this August and October will be named the “Racetrack Revival presented by Raymer Oil Company.”

Raymer Oil Company, based in Statesville, North Carolina, owns a number of IGA Marketplace grocery stores, Fast Phil’s Convenience Stores and Coffee House Restaurants in the Piedmont region of the state. Raymer Oil Company will bring the same community and customer-driven approach to their involvement in the Racetrack Revival as you’ll find in their stores and restaurants.

“It’s an honor to put the Raymer Oil Company name on the Racetrack Revival,” said Matthew Redmond, CEO of Raymer Oil Company. “We not only want to support the return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but also support the community in and around Wilkes County. We know the economic impact the venue had in the past and want to be a part of the speedway’s present and what’s to come.”

Originally called Raymer Bros., Raymer Oil Company was founded in 1945 by Redmond’s grandfather. The company broke into the convenience store business in 1987 and has since expanded to restaurants and grocery stores.

“We’re proud to have a staple of North Carolina on board for the entire Racetrack Revival,” said Barry Braun, XR Events CEO. “To have someone like Raymer Oil Company come on board for this program is huge for everyone involved.”

The Racetrack Revival presented by Raymer Oil Company program will bring four asphalt racing events to North Wilkesboro Speedway in August, beginning Tuesday/Wednesday, Aug. 2-3 with Modifieds, Mini Stocks and Carolina Crate Modifieds at the Call Family Distillers Bootleg Bash.

The action continues Aug. 12-13 with Super Late Models, Compacts and Stock Cars, August 19-20 with CARS Tour, CRA and Carolina Pro Late Models and August 30-31 with CARS Tour Late Model Stock Cars, Street Stocks and Limited Late Models.

North Wilkesboro Speedway will be transformed into a dirt track, as the current asphalt is removed and racing resumes in October on the original dirt surface.

NWS PR