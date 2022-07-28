MOWA Sprint Cars & POWRi Midgets Invade Macon Speedway Saturday

Ripples Auto Body night features a rare doubleheader of wicked fast open wheel racing action this coming Saturday, July 30. The Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars will be making their only appearance of the season, while the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be in town as well. Three other classes will also race.

Saturday’s event at Macon will be the first visit for the MOWA Sprint Cars since 2020, after falling victim to a rainout in 2021. Zach Daum is the last driver to visit victory lane with the series at the ⅕-mile. Seven drivers in total have won events at Macon Speedway. Daum, Jerrod Hull and Terry Babb each have two victories to their credit. Adam Jones, Paul Nienhiser, Jacob Patton and Danny Smith all have a single win.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, much like MOWA, will be doing the double this weekend with races at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday night before traveling to Macon Speedway on Saturday. For POWRi, the series will be making its third appearance of the season. Kyle Cummins won in exciting fashion during the May race, while Oklahoma driver, Cannon McIntosh claimed the Midget week victory in June.

The POWRi Engler Machine and Tool Micros will join the Macon Speedway Bailey Chassis Micros for their fourth season appearance. Craig Ronk, Joe B. Miller, and TJ Smith have each claimed a POWRi Micro win at Macon this season. Saturday’s race will be filled with a strong field including many of the Macon regulars.

There has been a change at the top of the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Model standings, as Colby Eller leads the division into Saturday night’s action. Eller challenged for the win last week but came up just short. Dakota Ewing is second in points followed by Rockett Bennett, Ryan Miller, and Colby Sheppard.

Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor has been nearly unbeatable this year in the DIRTcar Pro Mod class, winning seven of the eleven feature events. Taylor will be looking for his fourth feature win in-a-row on Saturday night. Kevin Crowder remains second in points, while Zach Taylor, Maxx Emerson, and Matt Milner complete the top five.

Pit gates for Saturday’s event will open at 3:00 PM, while grandstands open at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $25, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR