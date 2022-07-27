Darlington Raceway & Shriners Children’s Partner on Presenting Sponsorship of Shriners Children’s Presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend

Darlington Raceway and Shriners Children’s announce a partnership on the presenting rights to the traditional Labor Day NASCAR Race Weekend on Sept. 3-4. The official name of the fall NASCAR playoff race weekend will be Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend.

Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend will feature the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in the 73rd running of the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. and the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m.

“Shriners Children’s has been making a positive impact in the lives of children and families for a hundred years, so we are proud to welcome them as the presenting sponsor of our traditional Labor Day Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “With Shriners Children’s hospital in Greenville, S.C., we support the organization’s 100th anniversary and international mission of Shriners Children’s across the Palmetto State.”

“We are excited to team up with Darlington Raceway in support of our life-changing mission,” said Kenny G. Craven, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International and CEO of Shriners Children’s. “Our healthcare system has helped more than 1.5 million children, including at our Greenville hospital, in the heart of NASCAR country. Shriners Children’s is proud to present the Labor Day NASCAR Race Weekend and spread the word about the amazing care offered at Shriners Children’s. We appreciate Darlington’s efforts to help provide life-changing care for children from this region and around the world.”

Shriners Children’s is a special, one-of-a-kind healthcare system with a reputation for finding answers, and giving families hope for their child’s future. Since opening their first hospital in 1922, Shriners Children’s has made it their mission to improve the lives of children, regardless of a families' ability to pay or insurance status. Over the last century, Shriners Children’s has treated more than 1.5 million children, and that commitment to change lives hasn’t changed, but has only strengthened.

For 100 years, Shriners Children’s has been devoted to providing hope and healing – backed by expertise and innovation – to every child they treat. This is accomplished through their three-part mission to provide high-quality and comprehensive care for children with special health care needs, conducting research to gain knowledge and develop new treatments, and providing educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals. Shriners Children’s multiple locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide excellent and compassionate care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

As Shriners Children’s celebrates 100 years of hope and healing, the organization is looking forward to the next hundred years of changing and improving the lives of children. To learn more about Shriners Children’s, visit shrinerschildrens.org.

The Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend featuring the Cook Out Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series race and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be televised nationally on USA Network on Sept. 3-4. The races will also air on Motor Racing Network and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

Stay connected to Darlington Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the all-new NASCAR Tracks App.

Darlington Raceway PR