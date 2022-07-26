9th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K Set With Unique Format and Big Money for SK Modified Teams

The NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K returns to Stafford Speedway Friday, August 5th for the 9th running of the $5,000 to win SK Modified® event. The NAPA SK 5K has become the biggest event of the season for the SK Modified® division with an impressive list of past winners including Ted Christopher, Rowan Pennink, Ryan Preece, Chase Dowling, Ronnie Williams, and Mike Christopher. The 2022 edition will feature prize money in excess of $30,000.

Stafford teams will be dealt a new twist this season, official race distance will not be determined until the cars are on the grid for the feature. Race distance options of 60 laps, 70 laps, or 80 laps will be randomly drawn.

“The NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K has always been a race where we mix it up and try and have some fun,” explained Stafford Speedway General Manager David Arute. “Changing it up with the laps adds another challenge for the race teams. We’ll see who can conquer the SK 5K and take home the big payday.”

The NAPA Auto Parts Gambler’s Challenge also returns to NAPA SK 5K night adding an additional $5,000+ in bonus money. For a $100 entry-fee SK Modified® teams can enter the NAPA Gambler’s Challenge. Stafford Speedway will match all entries, 25 entries translates to $5,000 in bonus money available. At the conclusion of the feature event the winner will randomly draw how the bonus will be distributed: all to the winner, split amongst the top-3, top-5, 6th to 10th, or 11th to 20th.

“Between the purse, NAPA Gambler’s Challenge, and our weekly contingency bonuses the total prize money up for grabs for this year's NAPA SK 5K is over $30,000,” continued Arute. “Pretty strong for what could be a 60-lap race.”

The 2022 season has been another incredibly competitive year for the SK Modified® division with 8 winners through the first 12 events of the season. Defending track champion Todd Owen holds a 62 point lead over two-time track champion Ronnie Williams.

Tickets for the 9th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K are now available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets.

Stafford Speedway PR