Single Day tickets go on sale today for the Grand Prix of Portland

The Grand Prix of Portland is just over five weeks away as Single Day ticket sales launch today at 10 a.m. PT for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend returning to Portland International Raceway (PIR), Sept 2-4, 2022. Tickets for the 28th running of this spectacular open-wheel racing tradition in the Rose City can be purchased online at portlandgp.com.

Ticket prices start as low as $20 for Single Day General Admission and $70 for Single Day Grandstand seats. Three-day tickets remain available for purchase and offer the best fan value. General Admission for the entire weekend is just $65, and a 3-Day Grandstand reserved seat starts at $85 which includes gate admission.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, featuring the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500, headlines the race weekend. Returning race winners Alex Palou (2021), Will Power (2019) and Takuma Sato (2018) will compete once again. Including Power and Sato, the field will also include seven Indianapolis 500 winners: this year’s winner Marcus Ericsson, four-time winner Helio Castroneves, 2008 winner and six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi. Other drivers to watch include Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and 10-year Formula One veteran Romain Grosjean.

“We are very excited to welcome the NTT INDYCAR SERIES back to the Pacific Northwest for another thrilling edition of the Grand Prix of Portland,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager of Green Savoree Portland, which owns and operates the event at PIR. “The NTT INDYCAR SERIES has always provided exciting finishes at PIR, and we expect another exhilarating event as the championship enters its final stretch run.”

The Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires returns to PIR with all three series of the open-wheel development ladder for aspiring NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers running races: Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires on Sunday (Sept. 4) and tripleheader races for both Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship. Additionally, the ARCA Menards Series West stock cars will headline Saturday’s on-track action. The rising stars of NASCAR are returning to PIR for a second time this year after completing the fender-bending Portland 112 in June.

A limited quantity of 3-Day Gold Level Grandstand offering reserved seating for the highest rows are still available and include a Paddock Pass to get up close to the cars and drivers in the “locker room of motorsports.”

Additionally, Pit Passes remain available for purchase for guests 18 years of age or older. These passes provide access to pitlane during practice and qualifying sessions and can only be purchased in combination with 3-Day Grandstand tickets.

Children 12 and under receive free general admission to the event. This also includes complimentary access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult. PIR is located less than a tenth of a mile from a public transit stop - the Delta Park/Vanport MAX Station on TriMet’s MAX Yellow Line - making a trip to the track exceptionally affordable for families.

For all ticket pricing, grandstand locations and additional festival information, visit portlandgp.com. Stay up to speed on the Grand Prix of Portland on social media all year long by following #PortlandGP.

Portland GP