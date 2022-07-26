Scrooge (Mother Nature) Postpones Cook Out Summer Shootout “Christmas in July”

Instead of the snowflakes for “Christmas in July” theme night, rain at the Cook Out Summer Shootout forced track activity to be postponed to Tuesday, July 26. Tuesday’s updated doubleheader schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 26:

Gates Open 2:00 p.m.

Round Eight – Nine Qualifying 4:30 p.m.

Round Eight Features

Round Nine Opening Ceremonies

Faster Pastor School Bus Race

Round Nine Features

From the Pulpit to the Pits

Racing and jubilation continue Tuesday as the local clergy put the pedal to the metal in a battle of who will be the fastest flying pastor in “Faster Pastor” school bus race. It’s one of the most anticipated races of the season as men of the cloth follow the lead of Carrie Underwood and let “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”

Area clergy members scheduled to take part in the school bus race include:

Evan Smith, Providence Baptist Church, Harrisburg

Ric Blazi, Hickory Grove Baptist Church

Zach Whitt, Multiply Church

Tyler Kulp, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School

Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach

TICKETS:

Admission to Tuesday’s Faster Pastor and doubleheader feature night is just $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. All fans named Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Mary, Ruth, Esther or Sarah with I-D get in FREE.

Also, as a holdover from Christmas in July night, fans can get in for FREE when they bring a new, unwrapped gift with them to the gate. The toys will be donated to local charities.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets .

KEEP TRACK:

Follow all the thrilling CookOut Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #WeCreateLegends.

