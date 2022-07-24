Ward Breaks Winless Streak at Bowman Gray

Brandon Ward had been consistent all season in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series at Bowman Gray Stadium.

After all, he was tied with Tim Brown, the 11-time and defending champion, for the points lead entering Saturday’s event.

But something was missing.

That something was a win.

That all changed Saturday night after Ward fended off Chris Fleming to win the FOX8 WGHP 100. It was also his first win since Aug. 17, 2019, which was the season finale that season.

"I wouldn't call it a great year until we could win," Ward said. "We finally got back to the ballgame. We've been consistent. These guys have done their job keeping this thing together week-in and week-out. And that's what it takes to keep being over here and win races."

Ward qualified out of the top four, with Lee Jeffreys having the fastest qualifying lap. However, there was a full-field redraw and Ward sat on the pole for the 100-lap race. He took advantage of that by leading every lap and defeating Fleming.

There were seven restarts and Ward was dominant on the restarts.

"I could get good restarts, but man I struggled five or six laps," Ward said. "It just took me really seven or eight laps to get going. And once I got a good green-flag run and was able to get away from him, it was really good on the long runs. I just struggled to make it turn on the short runs."

Fleming, who started Saturday in fourth place, 34 points behind Ward and Brown for the top spot, has won three races this season.

"He wasn't better. He just didn't leave me any track to race on," Fleming said of Ward. "I mean, we were better than him, but I was going to have to wreck him to pass him. I just don't want to have to deal with it."

Fleming stayed right on Ward's tail throughout the race, including the final caution, which came out with 16 laps remaining.

"It just isn't that important to me anymore," Fleming said. "I did the best I can do without wrecking him and wound up second. That's just the way it is."

On the double-file restarts, Ward, who was on the inside, was able to surge ahead of Fleming, who was on the outside, to give himself a small edge.

"Anytime there's a double-file restart there's chance. There's mind games." Ward said. "You know, Chris was crowding us down, which is what you're supposed to do. I mean, he was trying to make it hard on us to get pointed. That's the name of the game. It's what you do. We could get a good launch, just trying to move the restart around a little bit on him.

"It would really be good on that launch, and then it would take, like I said, five or six, seven laps to just sit down and start turning the corners."

Despite Ward's dominant restarts Fleming had his chances in the last 10-15 laps. Ward was also able to hold off Jonathan Brown, who finished third.

"If I could've rolled to center, I was going to have to run over the top of him," Fleming said. "Like I said, it just isn't that important to me. Not right now, not at this point in my life. I think at times I would've went on over the top of him, possibly took both of us out. But we had a good run."

Fleming still had to settle for second.

"I'm here to win races," he said. "But I want to win them like a man. So, you know, I raced Brandon like a man. He knows I had the best car. But we just wound up second tonight."

There are six races left in the Brad's Golf Cars Series with four weeks left in the season. Even though Ward has a slight edge over Tim Brown for the lead, Ward is taking nothing for granted.

"It always feels great to be in first place," Ward said. "We've been tied a couple times this year. Earlier in the year with Jason (Myers) and Tim coming into tonight, but there's still a lot of racing left. I've said it all year -- it's going to take winning races to win the points, and I still believe that. But we've got four weeks left. We've got to come back and try to win again."

In addition to the actual race with Ward defeating Fleming, there was a side story involving the $9,000 Fans' Challenge. In 100-lap races in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series, the top-four qualifiers have the option of going to the back of the field. If any driver who chooses to start in the rear ends up making it up to a top-four finish, they split a massive prize pool. With no one successfully completing the Fans’ Challenge entering Saturday, the prize pool was up to $9,000.

Lee Jeffreys was the top qualifier, followed by Tim Brown, Burt Myers, and Jason Myers. All but Tim Brown elected to go to the back of the field to try and win all or part of $9,000 by finishing in the top four.

Jeffreys and Jason Myers encountered trouble during the race and didn’t make the top four. But Burt Myers climbed from the back of the pack to finish fourth, winning the $9,000.

"It's funny," Burt Myers said. "Everybody I passed, said, 'Hey, can I borrow some money."'

"When racers get money like that it's been gone, It's been gone. So, I'm going to take care of these guys. They give me everything they've got. They've never given up on us. At the end of the year, it would've been easy to say. 'Man, I'd rather go fishing.' But they didn't. They hung in there and they stuck with me, and it's paying off for them now."

Burt Myers kept inching forward as the race went on. However, Jason Myers went out of the race on lap 19 with car problems, and had some issues earlier in the race and finished fifth.

"It was the fact that we had a brand-new race car," Burt Myers said. "And you could sit here and say, 'Do you go with the one that you know is good, and you what it'll do, or do you go with the one that's supposed to be better, and actually is a little faster?'

"I had so much left. Not to sound arrogant by any means. But our goal was to finish fourth. And when I saw Jason have problems and when I saw Lee have problems, I knew once we got to fourth, we were comfortable there."

Burt Myers was in fifth, behind John Holleman IV, but Myers surged past Holleman on lap 77 after drafting behind him.

"John was very lenient. He was very lenient," Burt Myers said. "And he came over here, and he said, 'Look, you were so much better than me. It didn't do me any good to get knocked out of the way. I was holding you up.'

"It's a pleasant surprise to race with guys like that because there's not many over here to be honest with you. And I told John, I said, 'If it's ever the other way around you know I'd give you that same courtesy.' So, I put enough pressure that he did give me the spot."

In the first 20-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, Zack Ore defeated runner-up Tommy Neal for his third win of the season.

Ore started second, but he eventually pushed ahead of pole-sitter Amber Lynn.

Kyle Southern finished third and Riley Neal was fourth in a race that had no cautions.

"This car is hooked up," Ore said. "You can't outrun this car right now."

The second 20-lap Sportsman race was even closer than the first race. Justin Taylor defeated Neal by a nose to win his second race of the season.

"I don't know how I did that, but with three laps to go it wouldn't run. I know all of y'all talk about how I race,” said Taylor to his detractors in the crowd. “But if you don't like that, I come to win trophies. So I don't really care."

Chase Robertson finished third and Southern was fourth.

In the 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, Billy Gregg defeated his son, Nate, for the win.

Billy Gregg took the lead with 10 laps remaining, and previous winner, Bryan Sykes, dropped to third behind Billy Gregg and Nate Gregg. There were two cautions after that, including on the last lap, but Billy Gregg walked away with the win.

The script was flipped after Nate Gregg was awarded the win in the previous event, where Billy Gregg finished second.

Sykes finished third and Brian Wall was fourth.

In addition, Nate Gregg had a four-point lead over Billy Gregg for the points championship before the race. However, with Billy Gregg's win, that lead was sliced to only two points with four weeks left in the season.

"Man, we're having a ball," Billy Gregg said. "You know, we've got some really fast cars -- Bryan Sykes, Nate, Bryan (Sykes) Jr. -- man, all these cars move fast. When they get up, I just couldn't stand second two races in a row."

In the “A” race for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, the outcome was very similar to last week - except the winner and runner-up were reversed. This time, A.J. Sanders, who finished second last week behind winner Brandon Brendle, won. By winning, Sanders took his sixth checkered of the season.

"I knew he was going to be like that. I knew I had to keep it on the bottom," Sanders said of Brendle. "Last week, and I told him, I wasn't mad about what happened. I was just disappointed because any time you're leading you get something happen.

“But when he hit me in the door it just knocked me up and rattled my wind. That was last week. This is this week."

Sanders led Brendle by four points before the race start, so that lead was extended with four weeks left in the season.

"It's going to come down to the end with me and Brandon," Sanders said. "And that's OK. Brandon's got a real fast car and, you know, I had to start a little bit early to try to get by with it. And I did."

Wyatt Sapp finished third and Brandon Crotts was fourth.

The 15-lap Stadium Stock “B” race ended in a frenzy, but Andy Southern held off Isaac Harris for the win.

Southern led most of the race after three cautions, but on lap 14, Billy Cameron Jr., who was in second place behind Southern, was blocked and collided with Cameron. Southern retained the lead when the caution flag came out.

Cameron chased Southern around the track and bumped him in the infield before going to the pit.

"We're racing for the win," Southern said. "Hey, I blocked him. We race for the win at the Stadium with less than five (weeks) to go. It is what it is.”

On the restart, Southern fought off Harris to win. Grayson Keaton was third and Joel Stewart was fourth in a race that had four cautions.

Next week's racing is highlighted by the Colors Edge Sportsman 100 presented by Real Rock 105.7, which is the season’s final 100-lap race for the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series. There will also be twin 25-lap races in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series, a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, and either one or two 15-lap races in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series. There will also be a Midway Mobile Storage Chain Race.

BGS PR