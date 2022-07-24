Quick Results Grandview Speedway - July 23, 2022

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the United Racing Club Sprint Cars in a three-division program next Saturday, July 30 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for all three classes leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25-lap URC Sprint car feature race.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $25, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

It will be Christmas in July on Saturday, July 30, as V&M Towing along with SDS Photography will be providing bonus money for both the Modified and Sportsman racers in the features plus the addition of cash dashes for both divisions. Santa Claus will also make an appearance for the youngsters that evening as well.

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature winner will pocket a cool $3500 total payoff with purse and bonuses for the 30-lap main event, while the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman winner will collect a total prize of $1000 for the 25-lap main event.

On Tuesday, August 2, the final NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event of this season will be presented, featuring Big Block/Small Block Modifieds in the Triple Roaring 20’s, along with a complete show of 602 Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): CRAIG VON DOHREN, Kyle Lilick, Ryan Grim, Ray Swinehart, Bobby Trapper Jr., Jared Umbenhauer, Kevin Hirthler, John Willman, Jeff Strunk, Doug Manmiller, Dylan Swinehart, Brad Grim, Cory Merkel, Eric Biehn, Kevin Graver Jr., Steve Swinehart, Michael Storms, Brad Brightbill, Duane Howard, Brett Kressley, Darrin Schuler, Justin Grim, Brett Gilmore, Brad Arnold, Joe Funk, Tim Buckwalter, Mike Lisowski, Craig Whitmoyer, Ryan Lilick, Ryan Beltz

DID NOT QUALIFY: Dan Waisempacher, Anthony Tramontana, Carrol Hine III, Mark Kratz, Nate Brinker, Frank Cozze, Jesse Leiby, Bobby Gunther-Walsh

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRIAN HIRTHLER, Dylan Hoch, Jesse Hirthler, Adrianna Delliponte, Mike Schneck Jr., Joey Vaccaro, Cody Manmiller, Parker Guldin, Keith Brightbill, Ryan Graver, Lex Shive, Logan Bauman, Dakota Kohler, Jimmy Leiby, Matt Clay, Zane Roth, Jesse Landis, BJ Joly, Wayne Rotenberger, Mike Stofflet, Steve Young, Mike Myers, Kyle Smith, Kenny Bock, Nathan Horn, Nathan Mohr

DID NOT QUALIFY: Kyle Hartzell, Tyler James, Keith Haring, Colton Perry, Chris Esposito, Blake Reber, Mark Gaugler, Decker Swinehart, Hunter Iatalese, Bryan Rhoads, Mark Mohr

OUTLAW RACING SERIES VINTAGE FEATURE FINISH (15 laps): ANDY CASSELL (Modified), Wes Cassel, Scott Schaeffer, Mike Houghtaling, Richie Baker Jr., GAGE PHILLIPS (Sportsman), Bill Carr, Mike Stofflet, Joe Medaglia, Bill Gerhart, Matt Smith, Curt Neiman, Josh Generella, Tori Hall

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, August 2 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Triple Roaring 20’s – Big Block/Small Block Modified 3/20-lap features plus 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, August 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR