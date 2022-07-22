$5 admission for four divisions of racing on Fan Appreciation Night at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will be back in action on Friday evening, August 5 with Fan Appreciation Night and for just $5 general admission. Race time is 7:00 pm.

Fans will be treated to a great four division program consisting of the USAC East Coast Sprints, ARDC Midgets, 305 Sprints and the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks.

Did we mention it’s only $5 admission?

The USAC East Coast Sprinters will be racing in a $2000-to-win feature event. To date they have competed three times at Bloomsburg with Briggs Danner winning twice and Alex Bright once.

ARDC comes to Bloomsburg for the first time since 1971 when they contested on the ½-mile cider oval. The popular Midget car organization has made 22 appearances at the track dating back to 1947 all taking place during the annual fair.

The 305 Sprint cars have seen action twice since the new 3/8-mile configuration opened in 2021 and in each of those races they proved a great fit for the track with amazingly close racing.

For the first time the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks, which run under the Sport Compact Dirt Racing Association (SCDRA) rules, will be making laps at Bloomsburg.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Raceway PR