T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment Night Features Modifieds, Sportsman Plus Vintage Saturday at Grandview

Grandview Speedway will continue the 60th season anniversary celebration this Saturday with another action-packed program of stock car racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner.

Grandview will be busy this weekend hosting two events, as the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers will be in action on Friday, July 22 starting at 7 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10 for adults. This event was added to the schedule to make up for an earlier postponement.

Following the Friday night program, action continues with another Saturday night racing event featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in a three-division program on Saturday, July 23 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the Vintage Racers will run a feature event only.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

The night of racing will be sponsored by T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment, the sponsor of both the Modified and Sportsman divisions all season long. They provide bonus money each week throughout the season to all the feature race winners in the form of $300 to the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and $200 to the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Sportsman drivers Kenny Bock and Nate Horn along with Vintage drivers Todd Lapp, Tori Hall, and Joe Medaglia. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close and collect some autographs.

Track Officials are announcing to all race teams that run 602 engines in the Sportsman division, that a new local rebuilding center is now available under the supervision of the RUSH racing series. The rebuild center is KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center, and has gone through and completed the RUSH certification and training process. KB Performance is now ready to accept engines.

Grandview Speedway Track Officials plan to hold a brief meeting on Saturday to explain the details to all race teams prior to the race program.

Speedway management would like to advise all race teams that a limited amount of tires will be on sale this week at the racetrack ONLY. The tire truck will be at the track when the pit gate opens at 4 pm. To be certain the tire sales are monitored fairly, we are requiring that all cars must be signed in first for the night’s event, before purchasing, and the driver of each car is required to make the tire purchase.

This Saturday night the T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman drivers will be ready and anxious to get back in action after an unexpected rain out last week. Action has been very intense all season long with some very familiar names reaching the winners circle in both classes, along with some first timers in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

The T.P. Trailer Modifieds have had four different winners this season including one time winners Jared Umbenhauer and Doug Manmiller, three time winner and point leader Brett Kressley and four time winner Craig Von Dohren as the only drivers to reach victory lane.

In the hunt for a win are other top point drivers including Tim Buckwalter, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Cory Merkel, Mike Lisowski, and Jesse Leiby who will be in action along with three dozen competitors on Saturday night.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have had a long list of feature winners this season including Keith Brightbill, Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Lex Shive, Cody Manmiller, Dylan Hoch, Kenny Bock, Decker Swinehart, and the only two-time winner Brian Hirthler.

Other top point men in action include Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby, Cole Stangle, Mike Schneck Jr., Dakota Kohler, Ryan Graver, and a host of others who will be in action on Saturday.

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Do It in the Dirt Night, which was postponed by rain on July 16, has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 6, in a race event that will feature the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman participating in a two-division program.

With the rain postponing the racing program last Saturday, the United Racing Club Sprint Cars have been rescheduled for a return engagement on July 30 joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

It will be Christmas in July on Saturday, July 30, as V&M Towing along with SDS Photography will be providing bonus money for both the Modified and Sportsman racers in the features plus the addition of cash dashes for both divisions. Santa Claus will also make an appearance for the youngsters that evening as well.

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature winner will pocket a cool $3500 total payoff with purse and bonuses for the 30-lap main event, while the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman winner will collect a total prize of $1000 for the 25-lap main event.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 22 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, July 23 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Series – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, August 2 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Triple Roaring 20’s – Big Block/Small Block Modified 3/20-lap features plus 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, August 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR