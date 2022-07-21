Pocono Raceway - Top Storylines to Watch This Weekend

NASCAR returns to Pocono Raceway for the series’ only stop in Pennsylvania with four main events slated across just three days, highlighted by Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday.

The weekend action, which opens Friday, will also feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 and the ARCA Menards Series General Tire Delivers 200.

Check out some of the key stories to watch as NASCAR invades the ‘The Tricky Triangle’:

REPRESENTING THE KEYSTONE STATE

When the NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Pocono Raceway for the M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400, it will be a homecoming for at least nine crew members who are Pennsylvania natives. The Hendrick Motorsports crew for defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has a strong Pennsylvanian influence with four key members hailing from the Keystone State. Brandon Johnson (Harrisburg), a former Penn State football player, is the jackman on Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet, Donnie Tasser (Belle Vernon) is the front tire changer, Brad Eichenlaub (Murrysville) is the set-up mechanic and Tyler Monn (Waynesboro) is Larson’s spotter.

A fifth, Matt Lehman (Newport), Johnson’s PSU teammate, is the backup fueler for Larson while also serving as the primary fueler for the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Corey LaJoie.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick has three members of his Richard Childress crew who hail from Pennsylvania. James Bender (Duryea) is a mechanic on Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet, Nate Troupe (Mahaffey) is a race engineer, and Joshua Sobecki (New Kensington) is the jackman and tire carrier.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has Vince Valeriano (Reading) serving as a shock specialist on his No. 47 Ford for JTG Racing.

TRICKY PICK

Fourteen different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have visited Victory Lane so far this season over 20 races so the M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400 could be anyone’s race to win. Add in the fact that four different drivers have won at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ over the last four years, including Alex Bowman (Race #1) and Kyle Busch (Race #2) in last year’s doubleheader, and it should be a wide-open affair. Denny Hamlin is the active Cup Series driver with the most Pocono wins (6) while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch has four. Hamlin’s total is tied with Jeff Gordon for the most in Pocono Raceway history.

This season also has seen a record number of first-time Cup Series winners as Tyler Reddick (Richard Childress Racing), Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing), Daniel Suarez (Trackhouse Racing), Chase Briscoe (Stewart-Haas Racing) and Austin Cindric (Team Penske) each broke through for their first wins in NASCAR’s top series.

TRUCKIN’ INTO TO THE REGULAR-SEASON FINALE

The regular season championship and a berth to the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs are on the line during Saturday’s 60-lap CRC Brakleen 150.

When the checkered flag falls, the regular-season champion will be crowned and awarded 15 additional points for the playoffs. Championship-eligible drivers who won a race during the regular season, attempted to qualify for all regular-season races and meet the minimum points position (top 20) advance to the Round of 10 playoffs and a chance to compete for the 2022 series championship. If there are fewer unique race winners than open spots in the playoffs, the remaining positions are filled based on regular-season points. This marks the first time Pocono Raceway has served as a regular-season finale.

Entering the race, Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports) leads the regular-season standings by 58 points over John Hunter Nemechek (Kyle Busch Motorsports), who won last year’s NCWTS race in Pocono. Christian Eckes (ThorSport Racing) and Grant Enfinger (GMS Racing) are ‘on the bubble’ at 10th and 11th, respectively. No driver has ever claimed multiple victories in 12 NCWTS races at Pocono.

CHAMPION BLOODLINES

Ty Gibbs, grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs, may be the face of the next generation of NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

The young driver, who has been described as “19, looks like he’s about 12, and races like a 20-year veteran,” leads the Xfinity Series with a series-high four victories this season, his second year in the series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2021 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year will look for his first Pocono Raceway Xfinity Series victory this weekend.

Gibbs won the ARCA Menards Series race at Pocono in 2020 and went on to win the series owner’s championship for the team owned by his father, Coy Gibbs.

NEXT GEN CAR READY TO GET “TRICKY”

NASCAR’s new Next Gen car, which debuted at the opening of this season, will make its first race visit to Pocono Raceway.

The new car has given manufacturers greater latitude to incorporate features into the race car body that better replicate the look and feel of the street car, while allowing NASCAR to enhance the on-track competition and implement more relevant technology. While the new car has proved challenging for some teams, the challenges of a new car and reduced practice time have delivered exciting races and a variety of new faces vying for victory each week.

The Next Gen car has been on the “Tricky Triangle” previously when NASCAR conducted a Goodyear Tire Test in May with Christopher Bell (Toyota), Daniel Suarez (Chevy) and Aric Almirola (Ford).

