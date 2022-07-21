Giving Back to the Community: $27,500 Donated to Local Charities as a Result of Two Talladega Superspeedway “Track Laps” Events in 2022

Officials at Talladega Superspeedway are thankful for incredible support by the local community, as well as tourists, for the first two “Track Laps for Charity” fundraisers of 2022, which have raised $27,500 for local organizations.

“All we can say is ‘thank you.’ We are so indebted to so many people who have been a part of our two Track Laps for Charity events that have been held thus far in 2022,” said Brian Crichton, President of Talladega Superspeedway. “So many individuals from our local community, along with countless others from many states in the southeast, who made the trek to drive on the greatest track in the world, have helped us raise funds for our local charities. Donating the $27,500 is another way for us to show our commitment to our community.

“We also can’t thank the media enough for their support in getting the word out to so many people. Both events have been fun and beneficial. We are so glad to have hosted them, and can’t wait for our next Track Laps for Charity, which is set for Saturday, August 13. Fans will again be able to feel the 33-degrees of banking on the biggest oval in NASCAR and see the Talladega Garage Experience up close.”

The first Track Laps for Charity on April 12 raised $12,500 and was split between the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and East Central Alabama. The second event was on June 18 and a check for $15,000 was written to the United Way of North Talladega County.

As Crichton said, the next Track Laps for Charity is set for Saturday, August. 13, and will be held from 9 am until 1 p.m. CDT. Funds raised will go to “A League of Our Own - Oxford,” an organization that gives mentally and physically disabled children the chance to play baseball. The final event for 2022 will be on Saturday, Dec. 3. For just $50, guests will have the ability to make two laps around the 2.66-mile mammoth track in their personal vehicles plus tour the incredible infield Talladega Garage Experience (Open House). The minimal $50 donation per car/truck for the two laps will help raise funds for the speedway's outreach fund, 'DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

In addition, the track has introduced a new ‘Track Laps + Race Ticket Package.’ For just $100, not only will guests (one vehicle) get to take two laps around the 2.66-mile venue but will also receive two tickets to the YellaWood 500, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 2.

Pre-registration is highly recommended for the Aug. 13 event can be found at https://www.nascarfoundation. org/talladegagives or click here. Track Laps for Charity can also be purchased the day of the event.

As part of the Talladega Garage Experience Open House, families will get a sneak peek at the 140,000 SF area, complete with Kids Zone and Game Zone, the unique 35,000 square foot “BIG BILL’s” covered Open Air Social Club, and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. Attendees will be able to take their photograph beside Talladega Superspeedway’s Official Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car and the traditional Vulcan Trophy (miniature version of the colossal Vulcan statue - www.visitvulcan.com - that is awarded to each NASCAR Cup Series winner at ’Dega. Both will be placed in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane where Ross Chastain celebrated after he captured the GEICO 500 in April.

Guests at the August 13 Track Laps For Charity event will see how race fans who will be attending the YellaWood 500 will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR by being able to be up-close to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage bays. The YellaWood 500 will culminate a tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 1-2. For race weekend (which also includes the Saturday, Oct. 1 Sparks 300 and Chevy Silverado 250) ticket information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App. for the latest speedway news.

TSS PR