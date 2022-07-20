Jackpot!: Kansas Speedway’s Sept. 11 NASCAR Cup Series race is now the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook

It’s a good bet that NASCAR fans who like to wager on sports will love the new name of Kansas Speedway’s upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race.

Kansas Speedway announced today that the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race on Sept. 11 will be renamed the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook. The name amplifies the anticipated opening of the Barstool Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino as sports wagering becomes available in the state of Kansas.

“This is an exciting step forward,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “The Barstool Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino will create opportunities to enhance fan interest and engagement, and we’re enthusiastic about the opportunity this presents.”

Hollywood Casino anticipates opening a temporary Barstool Sportsbook under its Turn 2 Sports Bar and Restaurant in September. Offerings will consist of kiosks, betting windows, odds boards, TVs and a temporary bar. That will provide a place for fans to wager on NASCAR and all the other sports that will be in action during race weekend.

Long term, Hollywood Casino plans a permanent Barstool Sportsbook next year that will include a full restaurant, field house games and outdoor accessibility to the giant patio that overlooks Kansas Speedway. Construction is anticipated to begin in late August.

“Our goal is to make this the best sportsbook in the Midwest,” said Hollywood Casino Kansas Speedway Vice President and General Manager Rick Skinner. “The Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook provides us with a powerful platform to wave the green flag on an exciting future for sports wagering at Kansas Speedway.”

The Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook is the crown jewel of what promises to be an unforgettable weekend at Kansas Speedway. Action begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ Kansas Lottery 200, the final race of the opening round of the Camping World Truck Series playoffs. That sets the table for a Saturday doubleheader that includes the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300.

And then on Sunday, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, as drivers vie to advance into the Round of 12 with a win. Kurt Busch won the May race at Kansas Speedway driving a Toyota Camry TRD co-owned by Denny Hamlin and basketball hall of famer Michael Jordan.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR