Summer Classic Celebrates Speed and Performance in Roseville July 23

All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota hosts the Summer Classic MartinoWest Night at the Races on Saturday July 23 with the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series in action. Festivities include a pre-race muscle car display and autograph session at 5pm behind the main grandstands. The cars will also participate in a parade during opening ceremonies before turning things over to the NASCAR competitors for seven main events of action.



Outlaw Drift will stage high-speed precision exhibitions for the first time ever at a NASCAR race in Roseville as well!



Grandstands open at 5pm followed by heat races at 5:15pm. Opening ceremonies are at approximately 6pm with main events to follow. Tickets for the Summer Classic are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15, and kids 5 & under are FREE!



The Salute to America on July 9 featured two of the most hotly contested battles in recent memory at the one-third mile oval. Incoming NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model points leader Dylan Zampa of Napa squared off with two-time Late Model track champion Jason Romero of El Dorado Hills. Nearly 20 laps of battling ended in the fourth turn coming to the checkered flag. Romero spun after contact allowing Kenna Mitchell of Loomis to emerge through the smoke with her first career Pro Late Model victory.



Zampa recovered to win the second 35-lap feature of the night for his eighth win of the year. He leads Mitchell by 54 points heading into Saturday’s Twin 35-lap contests, presented by the Roseville Moose Lodge. 2021 runner-up Thomas Martin of Auburn, Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels, and Loomis’ Michael Mitchell round out the top-five.



The Foothills Tow Modified duel was also intense on July 9, pitting championship contenders Brandon White of Eureka and Rick Andersen of North Highlands alongside each other. They raced side-by-side over the final seven laps with White winning by just .034 seconds. White moved into the points lead as well, leading Andersen by just four points. Sammy Nuno of Windsor, Roseville’s Tyler Wentworth, and Cody Bailey of Colfax are the balance of the top-five with a 30-lap main event scheduled.



Roseville’s Josh Whitfield remains undefeated in Riebes Auto Parts Super Stock competition, enjoying a 34-point cushion over Roseville’s Phil Wilkins. Antelope’s Terry Thomas, Jr. ranks third with Galt’s Larry Thornhill and Roseville’s Jeremy Fritts in pursuit. Vic Theberge of Citrus Heights has advanced to second place in the F4 standings after winning his second-career main event. He trails multi-time champion Ray Molina of Roseville by 28 points. Rocklin’s John Sproule, Nevada’s Rich Innis, and Roseville’s Nathan Cleaver round out the top-five.



The Jr. Late Model division has ratcheted up the excitement level in 2022 with its largest fields in track history and distinct parity with no repeat winners this season. Fort Bragg’s Trey Daniels leads the standings ahead of former Mini Cup/Bando track champions Colton Nelson of Auburn and Bella Thomsen of El Dorado Hills. Other winners this year include Vito Cancilla of Martinez, Fort Bragg’s Lane Anderson, and Sacramento’s Chase Hand. 30-laps is on tap for the drivers ages 10-16 years old.



Granite Bay’s Dayton Broyles has two wins and a 55-point lead in the Mini Cup/Bando division. Stockton’s Lucas Burton and Meadow Vista’s Cash Page have also been regulars in the series for Roseville’s youngest drivers.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Grandstands open at 5pm followed by heat races at 5:15pm. Opening ceremonies are at 6pm with main events to follow.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Foothills Tow, Velocity Solar, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, Legends Real Estate, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Kim White Realtor, A-All Mini Storage, and Roseville Moose Lodge for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!



2022 All American Speedway Event Schedule (Subject to Change)



July 23 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Outlaw Drift Exhibition



August 6 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



September 10 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando



October 1 ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando



October 22 Malicious Monster Truck Tour (2 shows)

AAS PR