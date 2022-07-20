Baptist Health South Florida Goes Pink for Homestead-Miami Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today that Baptist Health, the largest healthcare organization in South Florida, will rebrand their race entitlement logo in pink for the track’s 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race – the Baptist Health 200 - to show support to the race’s new date in October, as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

After a one-year hiatus during COVID-19, the Baptist Health 200 returns to the most competitive 1.5-mile oval in the world, and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, during a NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend.

"Baptist Health is thrilled to partner with Homestead-Miami Speedway again in 2022, and it’s even more exciting to see the Baptist Health 200 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs,” said Ken Spell, CEO of Baptist Health’s Homestead Hospital. “This event has a great impact on the South Florida community, and we are proud to participate in this exhilarating playoff weekend in a way that aligns with Baptist Health’s mission of promoting healthy living within the communities we serve.”

“Early detection, specifically for breast cancer, saves lives,” shared Miami Cancer Institute CEO, Michael Zinner, M.D. “It’s vital that we continue educating our community through events like this that women and men should not delay their cancer screenings and prioritize their health”.

The weekend will offer unique activations, fundraisers and activities throughout the property at Homestead-Miami Speedway to help support those battling cancer and honor the men and women in the medical field fighting to save lives every day.

The Baptist Health 200 will be part of a NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 22, along with the Contender Boats 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Baptist Health 200 will serve as the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 8 Playoffs, which will set the field for the Championship 4 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Homestead-Miami’s anchor event, the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race, is set for Sunday, Oct. 23.

“We are thrilled to have Baptist Health back with Homestead-Miami Speedway, and in the NASCAR Playoffs in 2022,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “It is even more rewarding in the fact that Baptist Health is right here, in our local community, and we can work together to put on such an extraordinary event, and to bring awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We can’t wait to welcome fans back to our incredible community in South Florida.”

This year’s Baptist Health 200 marks the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs to Homestead-Miami Speedway. The track hosted the championship finale for the Camping World Truck Series from 2002-2019. Kyle Busch captured the latest Baptist Health 200 in 2020.

For the Baptist Health 200 and Contender Boats 250 doubleheader, children 12 and under are admitted free in select grandstands while seating for adults start at just $30.00. Fans wishing to attend the Dixie Vodka 400 weekend can take advantage of an early access pre-sale now on individual race tickets, 3-race package options, camping, hospitality and more at www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com . Fans who purchased tickets to the 2021 event can take advantage of even lower pricing and payment plan options when logging into their account to renew for the 2022 season.

Several premium experiences and corporate hospitality will also be showcased during the weekend, including The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash, the unique Container Bar and the Speedway Terrace. Located on a 20,000 square-foot beach inside of Turn 3, The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash sits on the spring-fed 7-acre infield lake that spans the width of the backstretch and includes live entertainment, unique food and beverage options, beach and water activities, and more! The only ticketed beach area in motorsports, it’s open to guests of all ages. A Saturday/Sunday admission is $75 while Saturday only is just $25 and Sunday $50. Guests for the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Infield Beach Bash will also receive infield parking.

The double-decked Container Bar located on the frontstrech near Turn One, is colorfully decorated by local artists and provides one of the most relaxing atmospheres in all of motorsports. Overlooking the Start/Finish Line is the Speedway Terrace, with reserved outdoor chairback seating with a partially enclosed, private club, private concessions, pre-race pit passes and a lot more.

