Pocono Raceway's NFT Collection Debuts to Kick Off M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400 Weekend

Pocono Raceway fans can celebrate NASCAR’s annual return to the Tricky Triangle in a new and creative way before the July 22-24 M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400 weekend.

Beginning Wednesday, July 20, fans can purchase Pocono-themed NFTs via RaceDayNFT.com , Speedway Motorsports’ original digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

Pocono Raceway’s full 2022 collection on RaceDayNFT.com includes the following scheduled drops:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20: 250 PR Trophy NFTs , featuring Pocono’s famous bald eagle and American flag top prize. PRICE: $10.

250 , featuring Pocono’s famous bald eagle and American flag top prize. $10. FRIDAY, JULY 22: 500 “ What Turn 4?” NFTs , emphasizing Pocono’s legendary three-turn triangle layout. PRICE: $5.

500 “ , emphasizing Pocono’s legendary three-turn triangle layout. $5. SUNDAY, JULY 24: 3,000 commemorative Pocono ticket NFTs. PRICE: FREE for Sunday ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis, 250 also available for $5 for all other customers.

“These one-of-a-kind items are a must-have for every Pocono fan and all sports collectors,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “Thanks to our partnership with RaceDayNFT, we have another avenue for fans to show off their Pocono loyalty. We look forward to sharing our unique NFT collection this week as America’s best drivers return to the Tricky Triangle.”

In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com, the original motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans in 2021.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY.

RaceDay NFT is also linked with Dapper Wallet, which allows customers to conduct NFT business with credit cards as well as multiple currencies including popular cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Speedway Motorsports uses GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management and event services.

Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.

The full July 22-24 weekend schedule includes:

SUNDAY, JULY 24: M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., USA).

M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., USA). SATURDAY, JULY 23: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (5 p.m., USA).

Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (5 p.m., USA). SATURDAY, JULY 23: CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Noon, FS1)

CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Noon, FS1) FRIDAY, JULY 22: General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race (6:30 p.m.)

TICKETS:

Tickets to the M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400 start at just $45 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult. For tickets to all of Pocono Raceway’s racing events, visit poconoraceway.com/ticket/nascar-tickets.

FOLLOW US:

Pocono Raceway PR