South Boston Speedway to Celebrate 65TH Anniversary With Pair of August Events

South Boston Speedway will celebrate its 65th anniversary with a pair of August events, both of which will feature the excitement of today’s racing action and a pair of special appearances that will give fans a glimpse of the track’s racing history.



There may be some surprises as well.



The first of the two events is the Davenport Energy Night event on Saturday night, August 6. To commemorate the track’s 65th anniversary the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors will battle it out in twin 65-lap races.



In addition to the pair of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races, the night’s action will include a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



A glimpse into the past will come when the competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club hit the track in their high-horsepower vintage Modified and Late Model Sportsman racers for a 25-lap race.



South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary celebration will continue on Saturday night, August 20 with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration event.



Triple 65-lap races are scheduled for that event including twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors and a 65-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division.



Also scheduled that night are a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



Fans will get another look back to the early days of racing courtesy of the members of the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association who will wheel their vintage cars in a 25-lap race.



“South Boston Speedway has a rich history,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears, “and we will be calling special attention to the track’s history and its long-standing tradition of being among the most prestigious short tracks in the country. Many of the legendary stars of NASCAR including Richard Petty, the late Dale Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough and Bobby Allison as well as current stars such as Denny Hamlin have all raced here at South Boston Speedway. Future racing stars are cutting their racing teeth in front of our eyes every event.”



“The celebration of the speedway’s 65th anniversary has been ongoing throughout the season with some big new special events and the continuation of other popular events,” noted South Boston Speedway Senior Director Marketing and Administration Carly Brashears.



“We are excited as we look toward the two August events. We are continuing to work on details surrounding the two events and we invite everyone to join us as we celebrate this important milestone.”



The two August events are a perfect pair of events to celebrate South Boston Speedway’s 65th anniversary as the date of the track’s first race falls between the two events.



The late E.B. “Buck” Wilkins, the late D.T. “Dave” Blount and the late Louis Spencer purchased the 500-acre John S. McRae Farm and built a quarter-mile dirt track in a natural bowl on the property.



On August 10, 1957 the track’s first race, a Sportsman Division race, was held with Jimmy Holland of Republican Grove, Virginia taking the victory. Today’s modern South Boston Speedway facility sits on the site of the original track.



For both the August 6 and August 20 events grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for each of the two events are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com. Advance tickets may also be purchased by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race night will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $10 each at the gate on race night.



Fans and competitors can find the latest updates and news for South Boston Speedway on the speedway’s website southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR