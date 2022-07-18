T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment Night Features Three Divisions at Grandview Saturday Night

Grandview Speedway looks to return to action this Saturday, July 23 with another action-packed program of stock car racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner.

After suffering an unexpected rainstorm just before warm-ups last Saturday, causing the triple-header program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, and URC Sprint Cars to be rained out, management, race teams and fans alike are ready to get back to action

The Saturday night rainout was the sixth point race of the current season to be lost to the weather at Grandview Speedway, while the United Racing Club Sprint Cars suffered their seventh postponement of the season.

Grandview will be busy this weekend hosting two events, as the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers will be in action on Friday, July 22 starting at 7 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10 for adults. This event was added to the schedule to make up for an earlier postponement.

The next racing program will be the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in a three-division program this Saturday, July 23 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the Vintage Racers will run a feature event only.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

The night of racing will be sponsored by T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment, the sponsor of both the Modified and Sportsman divisions all season long. They provide bonus money each week throughout the season to all the feature race winners in the form of $300 to the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and $200 to the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment is where you will find Truck Bodies, Trailers, Snow & Ice Removal Equipment, Outside Storage Solutions, Parts, Repairs, Custom Fabrication and more.

If you need to get your trailer inspected, or looking for one-stop shopping, T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment offers full-service and inspections on pickups, semi-tractor trailers, heavy equipment and everything in between including repairs and fabrication.

If you are in the market for a trailer for your racecar, T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment always has over 100 trailers in stock.

Trailers are also available for rent if you are moving, going on vacation, or sending a child off to college, plus trailers are also available in 20’ & 40’ sizes for Storage and Office Containers.

When purchasing a trailer with T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment they do the tax and notary work, so you leave ready for the road.

For any information on trailers or services contact T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment at 800-255-0666 or on the web at www.tptrailersinc.com.

Prior to the racing action will be the weekly Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Sportsman drivers Kenny Bock and Nate Horn along with Vintage drivers Todd Lapp, Tori Hall, and Joe Medaglia. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close and collect some autographs.

With the rain postponing the racing program last Saturday, the United Racing Club Sprint Cars have been rescheduled for a return engagement on July 30 joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Do It in the Dirt Night, which was postponed by the rain, will be rescheduled, with the date to be announced.

It will be Christmas in July on Saturday, July 30, as V&M Towing ($2000) along with SDS Photography ($400) will be providing bonus money for both the Modified and Sportsman racers in the features plus the addition of cash dashes for both divisions. Santa Claus will also make an appearance for the youngsters that evening as well.

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature winner will pocket a cool $3500 total payoff with purse and bonuses for the 30-lap main event, while the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman winner will collect a total prize of $1000 for the 25-lap main event.

The current top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Brett Kressley – 2618, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 2539, 3. Doug Manmiller – 2507, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 2319, 5. Duane Howard – 2286, 6. Jeff Strunk – 2164, 7. Jared Umbenhauer – 1571, 8. Cory Merkel – 1451, 9. Mike Lisowski – 1434, 10. Jesse Leiby – 1275.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 1921, 2. Kyle Smith – 1838, 3. – Dylan Hoch – 1829, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 1718, 5. Cole Stangle – 1377, 6. Parker Guldin – 1203, 7. Mike Schneck Jr. 1193, 8. Dakota Kohler – 1150, 9. Cody Manmiller – 1061, 10. Ryan Graver – 947.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 22 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, July 23 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Series – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, August 2 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Triple Roaring 20’s – Big Block/Small Block Modified 3/20-lap features plus 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, August 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR