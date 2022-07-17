Gerstner Takes Historic Win at Bowman Gray

The annual Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction at Bowman Gray Stadium lived up to its billing Saturday night, but it was Jeremy Gerstner who stole the show.

Gerstner, a native of Wesley Chapel, Fla., has been driving nine and a half hours each way to race pretty regularly at Bowman Gray. It finally paid off Saturday night with his first win, this time in the second 25-lap race in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series.

Gerstner won after Chris Fleming won the first 25-lap race for third win of the season and 14th win of his career.

"This place has haunted me for years," Gerstner said. "I've gotten second place like five times. Finally, we got it done."

In addition to the win, Gerstner added his name to the list of legendary drivers who have won a featured race at Bowman Gray, including Richard Petty, Ralph Earnhardt, Glen Wood, Bobby Allison, and Junior Johnson.

"It's one of those things where every week we get a little bit better, a little bit better," he said. "The problem is, I don't get to see the car until I show up at the track every time. So, we finally got it tuned pretty good.

"It's still a little bit free. We've got a little bit of work to get it faster, but finally got our first win in front of all of these great fans...This means a lot to me. This is the first time I've won in my own personal car."

To win was a humbling experience for Gerstner.

"To be up here with Richard Petty and all the greats, and I see why this place is so great," he said. "It's so difficult and so challenging. Even if you get the pole, it doesn't mean anything."

Gerstner said that he's won 180 wins in his racing in Florida.

"In 2013, it was my first race here," Gerstner said. "So, what do you figure? Nine years?... We finished second three times.. So, to finally get that win gets the monkey off my back."

Just this season, Gerstner had 10 top-10 finishes and four top-five finishes.

"I'm a decent driver," he said. "I'm a sprint-car sideways type guy. I've been nicknamed the 'Flying Floridian,' because I always like to be out front and burn it up. It doesn't always work out with me because I sometimes burn my tires up.”

Dan Speeney was on the pole, but Gerstner quickly took the lead.

"I knew I had to beat the 37 (Speeney). He got jacked up on the start and he got sideways. I beat him to the corner. It wasn't his fault."

Gerstner was able to coast to the win, defeating Speeney, Randy Butner, and John Holleman IV. Gerstner took the checkered flag on a celebration lap.

"If this was my Florida car, I would've burned it out all the way around," Gerstner said.

After the race, Gerstner went to the pits and many drivers in the Modified and McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series came over to congratulate him,

"Being from Florida, we started this because we started watching 'The Madhouse' show and wanted to come compete," Gerstner said. "After winning two championships up there in Florida, it got to be where every week we were in the top-three or winning, so I wanted a challenge, but I never dreamed to be this much of a challenge to get a win here.

"So, anybody that thinks this track is easy – it’s so humbling because just when you think you've got it figured out somebody turns you around, or there's a wreck."

One person who has been in Gerstner's shoes is Fleming. Fleming won his first race years ago, but he won the first 25-lap race Saturday night.

"I told Jeremy last week on the phone, you know he and I are very close. And we Facetime sometimes, sometimes two or three times a week with his kids. You know, his kids are really special to me. I told Jeremy, I said, 'Jeremy, you're going to win. You're going to win soon. It's going to happen real soon.'"

Fleming comes to Winston-Salem every week from his home in Mount Airy, but Gerstner come from Florida.

"He's got to hate himself for doing this," Fleming said. "I think it's bad enough living in Mount Airy. He's got to hate himself driving from Florida."

As for the first 25-lap Modified race, Fleming won the pole with the fastest qualifying lap and led from start to finish.

"I'm glad to sit on the pole," he said. "And of course, everybody, we're here to win. We had a couple weeks of bad luck, but that's racing."

Even though a 25-lap race is a short race, and many times, the pole-sitter wins, Fleming doesn't look at it that way.

"I'm a man of faith," he said. "I don't worry about what's going to happen. You know, whatever's going to happen I can't control it. All I control (is) what's happening in the car. If I win, I'm OK with it. If I run third, I'm OK with it."

Fleming had 12 top-10 races and eight top-five finishes this season, and before Saturday, he was in fourth place with 446 points, 38 behind leader Brandon Ward.

"They don't mean anything to me," Fleming said. "You know, I'm here to win races. I wouldn't take my season right now and wouldn't swap it with anybody. I've won three times, and I'm happy with that. Would I like to be points champion? I'm OK, but I'm not going to lose any sleep over it."

In the first 20-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, Michael Adams was able to hold off Tommy Neal and Zack Ore for his second win of the season.

In order to do so, Adams had to persevere through a big wreck around turn 4 of lap 19 after Neal and Ore were fighting for second place behind Adams. In addition, Justin Taylor was towed off around the start-finish line, and Amber Lynn and Casey Kepley Jr. wrecked each other around turns 3 and 4 in frustration.

After the caution, there was a green-white finish, and Adams, Neal, and Ore were fighting for position. Neal was able to gain a little ground, but Adams recovered for the win - and Neal edged Ore for second.

"First off, I've got to thank Zack Ore," Adams said, "I appreciate him running me clean. He ran me hard. He ran me clean... And Tommy, I knew that was going to be tough...I love racing against him. You know if you win against Tommy, you've earned it."

Wesley Thompson finished fourth and Sterling Plemmons was fifth.

The second 20-lap race in the Sportsman series followed the Monster Truck Car Crushing, and it didn't disappoint. Neal won after taking the lead with one lap left and was able to hold on after a green-white checkered finish.

On the final lap, Chase Robertson led with Zack Clifton just behind. Clifton got his bumper under Robertson's car. That set off a spinout between Robertson, Clifton, and Wesley Thompson. Neal slid past the spinout and took the lead, but there was a caution.

On the green-white checkered finish, Neal started in the lead with Clifton in second. Neal held on for the win, followed by Clifton, Michael Adams, and Sterling Plemmons.

"I hate (what happened), but I'll take it any way we can get it," Neal said.

Neal's great nephew, Riley Neal, sat on the pole, but he lost the lead after Robertson drove past him on lap 6.

In the first 15-lap race of the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series that was shortened to 14 laps because of the 15-minute time limit, Brandon Brendle took the lead from current points leader A.J. Sanders and held on for his fifth win of the season.

Sanders led Brendle by 18 points before the race started, but that tightened Saturday night after Sanders finished eighth.

"(Sanders) was being a little cautious," Brendle said. "...I really hate it because I knew it was going to be tricky on the outside. He came down and tried to stay off that stuff, and I was in the turtles. Maybe he'll watch the video and understand it."

Chuck Wall was second, Wyatt Sapp was third, and Justin Owens was fourth in a race that had five cautions.

The Night of Destruction continued in what was scheduled to be a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. Billy Gregg won after the time limit for his second win of the season.

Nick Wall claimed the lead on the initial start but was soon challenged by Nate Gregg, Billy Gregg’s son. On a restart, Nate Gregg motored into Nick Wall and sent him spinning. leading, but Nate Gregg, Billy's son, slid under Nick Wall's rear bumper causing Wall to spin out. Wall made his displeasure known by colliding with Nate Gregg under caution.

The race was called after 20 minutes and Billy Gregg was awarded the checkered flag. Cale Martin finished runner-up, followed by Taylor Robbins and Bryant Robertson.

"I know Nick Wall better learn how to shift gears. He needs to start in high gear and maybe, just maybe he'll get one of these starts right and get him a win," Billy Gregg said.

The results are unofficial pending NASCAR review.

The second 15-lap Stadium Stock race closed the racing Saturday night, and Kenny Dixon picked up the win, defeating Connor Keaton on a green-white checkered flag on the final lap.

D.J. Dean was third and Isaiah Dean was fourth.

"It's been a tough year, but we finally put one together," Dixon said.

Stephen Sanders took the lead from Dixon on turn 1 of lap. However, Sanders blew a right-front tire just six laps after taking the lead. That brought out the caution and ended Sanders’s night.

Dixon took the lead on the caution and held off Keaton.

Next Saturday will be highlighted by the FOX8 WGHP 100 in the Brad's Golf Car's Modified Series. In addition to the race itself in the Modified Series, there will be the Fans' Challenge. Since nobody won the $6,000 on July 9 in the 100-lap Modified race, that money will roll over to next week and accumulate to $9,000. That means that the top four qualifiers have the chance to go to the back of the field with the opportunity of moving up to the top four after the race is completed. If any or all of the four-four qualifiers goes to the back of the field and finishes in the top four they’ll split a $9,000 prize pool.

There will also be twin-20 lap races in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, and there will be one or two 15-lap races in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series.

BGS PR