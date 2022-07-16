Grandview Falls Victim to Rain Again, Urc Sprints Rescheduled to July 30

Late afternoon thunderstorms rolling through the area, along with more storms to follow later in the evening, forced the triple-header race program to be cancelled Saturday evening at Grandview Speedway on Bob Hilbert Sportswear Night.

The race program was to include the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman along with the only scheduled appearance of the United Racing Club Sprint Cars.

With the rainout, the sixth of the 2022 season, the schedule will see the United Racing Club Sprints rescheduled in two weeks on Saturday Night, July 30 along with the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

Race event sponsor, Bob Hilbert Sportswear will have their evening rescheduled, with the date to be announced.

All persons who already purchased a pit wristband are reminded to hold on to them. They can be used at either of the next two Saturday race events.

The next racing action will be the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in a three-division program next Saturday, July 23 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the Vintage Racers will run a feature event only.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

The night of racing will be sponsored by T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment, the sponsor of both the Modified and Sportsman divisions all season long. They provide bonus money each week throughout the season to all the feature race winners in the form of $300 to the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and $200 to the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, July 23 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Series – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, August 2 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Triple Roaring 20’s – Big Block/Small Block Modified 3/20-lap features plus 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, August 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR