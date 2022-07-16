Crayon Named Entitlement Partner for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race at NHMS

Crayon Software Experts, the cloud-based digital IT company and software solutions provider, will expand its partnership with New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) and Speedway Motorsports to become the entitlement sponsor for New England’s only NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race in 2023. The official 2023 NCS schedule including the Crayon 301 will be released later this year.

“We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our partnership with Speedway Motorsports and New Hampshire Motor Speedway by becoming the NASCAR Cup entitlement partner in 2023,” said Justin Henriksen, CEO of Crayon US. “Crayon’s mission is to be our clients’ trusted technical advisors by helping them optimize their IT environments to save costs while unlocking their technology potential through our cloud and software expertise. The continuation of our partnership will provide us a global spotlight to showcase our best-in-class solutions and services.”

The software solutions provider will continue to receive premium signage displays, hospitality opportunities and the chance to select VIP dignitaries at NHMS.

"We are building something special with today's Crayon 200 and next year's Crayon 301 at 'The Magic Mile,'" said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. "You can just feel the energy, and the synergy we already have with Crayon is going to just get better. We're going to give them a tremendous international platform with New England's only NASCAR Cup Series race to market their capabilities and connect with new customers."

In addition to the 2023 NCS race entitlement at NHMS, Crayon continues its relationship with Speedway Motorsports as the Official Cloud and Software Solutions Provider for NHMS and eight additional Speedway Motorsports properties: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. Crayon receives signage, hospitality and marketing opportunities at those premiere entertainment venues on NASCAR event weekends.

New England’s only NASCAR weekend continues this afternoon with the Crayon 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Whelen Manufactured in America 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race and tomorrow’s Ambetter 301 NCS race.

