Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Preview

Three area pastors are ready to get behind the wheel of race cars this coming Saturday night, July 16 at Macon Speedway. In addition to the annual Faster Pastor race, six divisions will be on track with two features on tap for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division.

Ed Cain, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Macon, IL leads the list of pastors to compete in the Faster Pastor race. Cain, a former winner of the event, is back in action and will be driving a Billy Mason car on Saturday night. Keith Ferrell, lead pastor of Heartland Community Church in Decatur and John Morthland, pastor of the New Testament Church in Decatur will also compete.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will have a busy night as they will have two features during the night, in addition to their heat races. The first feature will be run before intermission as it is a makeup event from the June 25 program. Only those who were scheduled to be in that race can compete, while the second feature of the night will be for any Pro Late competitors who are in attendance.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also race.

Pit gates open at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing takes the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR