Bob Hilbert Sportswear Night at Grandview Saturday With Urc Sprints, Modifieds and Sportsman

It will be a huge night of racing action this Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, as the program will see the only visit of the season for the United Racing Club Sprint Cars joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman which are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series.

The night of racing will be known as Do It in the Dirt Night featuring Bob Hilbert Sportswear as the race night sponsor celebrating 50 years of business. The celebration will include the very first tee shirt that Bob Hilbert made and sold at the speedway he first sold tee shirts at, Grandview Speedway.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. and racing action starts at 7:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $25, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

Speedway management would like to advise all race teams that tire sales will resume this week at the racetrack ONLY. The tire truck will be at the track when the pit gate opens at 4 pm, and all teams will be allowed to purchase two tires. To be certain the tire sales are monitored fairly, we are requiring that all cars must be signed in first for the night’s event, before purchasing, and the driver of each car is required to make the tire purchase.

The URC Sprints return for their only visit of the season. This race event will be the 95th appearance all time for URC at Grandview. Last season the event was lost to weather, while Adam Carberry won in 2020 and Tyler Ross scored the win in 2019.

The URC Sprints will be hosting the Tim Higgins classic this Saturday night, featuring a $3100 to win feature event in honor of Tim Higgins, a former racer who passed on way too soon.

The current point standings have Jason Shultz leading the way followed by Josh Weller, Dallas Schott, Andy Best and Adam Carberry who are all expected to be in action.

Feature event winners on the URC tour this season include four time winner Mark Smith, along with two time winners Shultz and Weller. Drivers who have also picked up a victory include Schott, Kevin Darling and Chuck Hebing.

The T.P. Trailer Modifieds added a fourth winner to the list this past week in Jared Umbenhauer, who joins Doug Manmiller, three time winner and point leader Brett Kressley and four time winner Craig Von Dohren as the only drivers to reach victory lane.

In the hunt for a win are other top point drivers including Tim Buckwalter, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Cory Merkel, Mike Lisowski, and Jesse Leiby who will be in action along with three dozen competitors on Saturday night.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have had a long list of feature winners this season including last week’s Firecracker 40 winner Keith Brightbill, Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Lex Shive, Cody Manmiller, Dylan Hoch, Kenny Bock, Decker Swinehart, and the only two-time winner Brian Hirthler.

Other top point men in action include Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby, Cole Stangle, Mike Schneck Jr., Dakota Kohler, Ryan Graver, and a host of others who will be in action on Saturday.

Prior to the racing action will be the weekly Meet and Greet with Da Rev Pastor Don Kerns. This week’s drivers include Modified driver Mark Kratz, Sportsman drivers Zane Roth and Tyler James, URC Drivers Josh Weller and Adam Carberry, and a special appearance from sponsor Bob Hilbert. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close and collect some autographs.

Next Saturday, July 23 will be T.P. Trailer and Truck Equipment Night, when the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman for another three-division performance starting at 7:30 pm.

It will be Christmas in July on Saturday, July 30, as V&M Towing along with SDS Photography will be providing bonus money for both the Modified and Sportsman racers in the features plus cash dashes. Santa Claus will also make an appearance for the youngsters that evening as well.

