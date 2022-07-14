“Cruise-In” to the Cook Out Summer Shootout

Classics, Muscles, Restomods and trailer queens will share the spotlight on Tuesday, July 19, when the seventh round of the Cook Out Summer Shootout’s “Cruise-in Night'' presented by Hagerty and Streetside Classics rolls into Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hagerty and Streetside Classics will bring more than 50 dream cars and jaw-dropping beauties for fans to enjoy ahead of a night of grassroots racing with Legend Cars and Bandoleros. The night will feature a car cruise on the quarter-mile between the Bandolero and Legend Car features.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to vote on which car they believe is “Best in Show.” The winner will be awarded a trophy during the car parade.

Fans who are interested in participating in the Cruise-In should arrive at Charlotte Motor Speedway between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Check-in takes place at the Gate 4 ticket booth. Cars that arrive after 5:30 p.m. but still wish to display their car may do so in the Fan Zone. The driver of the display car gets in for just $5, while additional adults in the car will have a $10 entry. Kids 12 and under will get in free.

ABOUT THE COOK OUT SUMMER SHOOTOUT:

Now in its 29th season, the Cook Out Summer Shootout is a 10-race showcase of speed among seven different divisions of Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Races are held on Tuesday nights, with drivers accumulating points throughout the summer toward a season-ending championship.

In addition to some of the most competitive grassroots racing of the season, the Shootout features family-friendly theme nights, games and activities – ensuring each event is can’t-miss entertainment for all ages.

TICKETS:

Cruise-In drivers will receive FREE entry, with $10 admission for all other adults; Children under 12 get in FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the gates, by calling 800-455-FANS (3267) or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets .

KEEP TRACK:

Follow all the thrilling Cook Out Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #WeCreateLegends. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram , and by downloading the mobile app .

