Limited Tickets Remain for Pocono Race Weekend

A limited number of grandstand seats, beginning as low as $45, are the only options remaining for the marquee M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series race next Sunday, July 24, at Pocono Raceway.

The demand has been high with the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 being the only NASCAR Cup Series race for the season at Pocono Raceway. The remaining grandstand seats for the Cup Series race are at three price points ($45, $80 and $95) and scattered throughout the various sections of the main grandstand. Pocono Raceway has sold out its entire inventory of suites, Terrace Club, pit side grandstands, Victory Tower, shaded grandstand and reserved RV camping.

The only RV camping option currently available is general admission for $250, which includes two guest passes and free admission for up to 4 children 12 and under. The GA camping is located inside of Turn 1 and Turn 3.

Multiple seating options, including premium, are available for Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, of the three-day race weekend that features the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

Friday’s action includes practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series along with the General Tire Delivers 200 ARCA Menards Series race at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s packed schedule includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Xfinity Series race (5 p.m.) and CRC Brakleen 150 Camping World Truck Series race (Noon). The M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400 takes the green flag at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for a full on-track schedule of events with start times.

To purchase tickets or learn more, please visit poconoraceway.com or call 800-722-3929. For camping, please click here.

