AG Shapiro Leads Fourth Annual Raceway Drug Takeback Weekend

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that the Office of Attorney General is again partnering with Pocono Raceway for the annual Drug Take Back Program during the 2022 NASCAR race weekend, July 22-24. Attendees can bring their unneeded prescription drugs to the race to safely dispose of them at the Office’s drug take back location at the raceway.

“For so many people, opioid addiction starts at home,” said AG Shapiro. “Taking pills from the family medicine cabinet or from a friend’s leftover prescription. By providing people with a safe, easy way to dispose of their expired and unwanted prescriptions, we’re protecting our communities and saving lives. With the help of Pocono Raceway President Ben May and our friends at the Tricky Triangle, we’re able to make it a little easier, and a little more fun, for Pennsylvanians to do their part in fighting the opioid epidemic.”

“Pocono Raceway is honored to partner with Attorney General Josh Shapiro again on this year’s drug takeback program,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “Each year we have been impressed with how NASCAR fans have responded to this initiative, and their response has highlighted the importance of this program. We can't wait to see our fans during NASCAR weekend, and we encourage everyone to bring their prescription drugs to the track for safe disposal."

The public is encouraged to bring unused or outdated prescription drugs to the NASCAR race weekend on Friday, July 22nd, Saturday, July 23rd, and Sunday, July 24th. Pennsylvanians can bring expired and unused drugs to the take back location in Fan Fair on the infield throughout the weekend. Those who drop off prescription drugs will be given a voucher for prize drawings that will include driver autographed items and more.

In 2018, 2019, and 2021 the Office of Attorney General partnered with Pocono Raceway to encourage Pennsylvanians to dispose of their drugs during the NASCAR race weekend. As a result, they were able to take back approximately 250 pounds of drugs. Since Attorney General Shapiro took office in January 2017, the Drug Take Back program has destroyed close to 251.4 tons of prescription drugs.

Pocono Raceway Drug Take Back Weekend is the only large-scale drug take back program of its kind in Pennsylvania. It hopes to provide an example for other large venues and sports teams, such as the Philadelphia Phillies or the Philadelphia Eagles, and show how important it is to take part in these initiatives to combat the opioid epidemic and keep the Commonwealth safe.

Pocono Raceway PR