Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum to Display “First” Ferrari as part The Basement Collection

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announces a limited-time display of the first vehicle to carry the legendary Ferrari nameplate. The “first” Ferrari, a 1947 Ferrari 125S will be showcased alongside the Museum’s 1964 Ferrari 250LM, the final Ferrari to win outright at Le Mans in 1965. This pairing of “first” and “last” are only viewable by a private tour of The Basement Collection.

The Ferrari 125S loan was facilitated by the Petersen Automotive Museum as part of an agreement to loan the Mercedes-Benz W196 from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s collection to be featured in the Petersen’s upcoming exhibition, “Andy Warhol: Cars – Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection”

After World War II, Enzo Ferrari rebuilt his Maranello workshop, which had been leveled by Allied bombs. Dubbed the 125 S, it was also the first vehicle Ferrari equipped with the now-legendary Ferrari V-12 engine. It did not finish the 1947 Piacenza Circuit race, its first-ever, but Enzo Ferrari was undaunted and claimed victory at the Terme di Caracalla circuit in Rome soon after that.

The Basement Collection is a repository of rare and rarely seen vehicles. Featuring race cars of all kinds, modern-era Indy cars, and Indiana-built automobiles, until 2021 this space was not open for public visitors. Guests can now reserve a private, guided tour of the space for $150 per person.

“We welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with the Petersen Automotive Museum in this reciprocal loan of vehicles,” said Joe Hale, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. “Guests will be able to view the two Ferraris, side-by-side, and will be astounded by the beauty of these two cars. Even if you have viewed The Basement Collection before, it is absolutely worth another visit.”

The vehicles will be on display at the respective institutions until January of 2023.