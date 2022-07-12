Kenna Mitchell Earns First Career Nascar Pro Late Model Win in Roseville

16-year-old Kenna Mitchell of Loomis, Calif. became the first female winner at All American Speedway under the NASCAR Pro Late Model banner, winning Saturday’s first 35-lap feature for the Berco Redwood Late Models in Roseville, Calif. Mitchell’s victory was paired with a runner-up finish in the second 35-lap event, placing the 2019 Bandolero track champion and 2021 Jr. Late Model track champion squarely into the 2022 Pro Late Model title fight.

Mitchell avoided a melee in the final corner between the leaders to earn the coveted victory, televised live on FloRacing.

“That was a crazy finish. I didn’t think I’d be able to get around the wreck,” Mitchell said. “I want to thank Turn 14, Berco Redwood, Sinister Diesel, Sintor Trucks, Amerikote Powder Coating, my Crew Chief George, Corey, and my crew for putting together such an awesome car!”

The evening started off with Mitchell qualifying third quickest in her No. 7 Ford Mustang Pro Late Model, just .100 off of the pole position. A four-car invert placed her on the outside pole for the feature. She raced solidly in the third position for much of the event, trailing a fierce battle for the top position but also keeping distance between herself and a second pack filled with race winners and champions.

Calamity ensued when the leaders tangled and Mitchell was awarded the victory after penalties were handed out. A near capacity crowd saluted the local driver in Velocity Solar Victory Lane after the win.

Mitchell rolled off from eighth in the second 35-lap feature after a NASCAR-mandated eight car inversion. She steadily rolled forward, advancing into the top-five by lap 19. Mitchell then used a restart to grab third, then moved into second on lap 27.

The 2022 season for Kenna Mitchell includes racing in Pro Late Models at All American Speedway, 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models at Madera Speedway, and INEX Legends racing across the west coast. Her events at Madera Speedway air on MAVTV.

Up next for Mitchell will be the Summer Classic night at All American Speedway on July 23.

Race fans can learn more about Kenna Mitchell at www.KennaMitchell.com or on social media. Kenna’s Instagram is available at: www.instagram.com/kennamitchell_7/ She is also part of Strive Motorsports, which can also be found on Instagram.

Kenna mitchell PR