New Holland Returns to Michigan International Speedway as Entitlement Sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250

Michigan International Speedway today announced the return of New Holland as entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The 3:30 p.m. race highlights a historic doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series; the Henry Ford Health 200 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. This will be the first time the two series run a scheduled doubleheader at MIS. In addition, the NASCAR Cup Series will practice and qualify for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 before the races.

“We’re excited to welcome New Holland back for a packed New Holland 250 race day,” said Joe Fowler, Michigan International Speedway president. “Race fans will be treated to more than eight hours of on-track activity along with entertainment options in the Fan Plaza. Kids 12 and under are free, making Saturday the perfect day for family fun at MIS.”

Saturday tickets for adults start at $35.

”New Holland is excited to be back on the track with NASCAR and its loyal fans,” said Mark Lowery, Marketing Director for New Holland Agriculture North America. “We look forward to another exciting edition of the New Holland 250 and wish best of luck to all participating drivers."

New Holland first partnered with MIS in the Xfinity Series last year, a race won by AJ Allmendinger. In addition to the New Holland 250, the company also is the Official Agricultural Provider for MIS, Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway.

Tickets for the Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $39 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Kids 12 and under also get a free Sunday Pre-Race Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health. Campsites are available starting at $130. Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com.

