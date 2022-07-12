Limited Seats Remain in New Martin Truex Jr. Superfan Suite at Bms; Superfan Suites for Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Shr Are Sold Out

For guests who want to elevate their NASCAR weekend experience through one of Bristol Motor Speedway’s premium seating options during the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race, they will need to act quickly because those seats are going as fast as the cars zooming around the all-concrete high-banked short track.



Only one of the five popular BMS Superfan Suites – the new Martin Truex Jr. Superfan Suite – has limited seats available for purchase. Superfan suites for Chase Elliott, defending champ Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Stewart Haas Racing have already sold out.



A concept Bristol Motor Speedway unveiled in 2019, the Superfan Suites allow fans of one particular driver or team to enjoy the racing action at BMS in a climate-controlled luxury skybox suite that is decorated in the colors and logos of their favorite drivers with comfortable theatre-style seating, closed-circuit televisions and food and beverages.



To book one of the few seats remaining in the new Martin Truex Jr. Superfan Suite, and cheer the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops machine on to victory along with other diehard Truex fans, please click here.



If you are looking for a skybox suite experience and would like to blend in with fans from all across NASCAR Nation, the popular Bristol Club, a skybox which runs along the length of the BMS backstretch, might just be the perfect fit for you.



This climate-controlled luxury skybox suite also features theatre style seating and offers meals, drinks, driver appearances, a custom souvenir and door prize giveaways during the race. Book your seat in the Bristol Club and enjoy a weekend of racing action and memories that you won’t soon forget. To lock in your seat please click here.



Several other premium experiences are also available:

The Chairman’s Experience – only one seat is left in this ultra-VIP skybox suite.

Bristol Tap Room – only a few seats remain in this premium skybox suite which features reserved barstool seating high above the race track in Turn 2.

Busch Banks & Brews – located outside and positioned in a prime location overlooking turns one and two, you’ll be extremely close to the action.

Moonshine Lounge – you can sample Sugarlands Shine from this skybox suite high above Turn 4, which also provides additional infield access to the Sugarlands Shine Rooftop at Turn 4.

As the air fills with anticipation for the green flag to drop on the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (USA Network and PRN Radio), with so much at stake in the Cup Series Playoffs, fans can expect plenty of thrilling action to unfold as NASCAR’s best drivers compete in close quarters in pursuit of a coveted victory on the storied short track. You’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including Bristol dominator Kyle Busch, winner of the Food City Dirt Race in April, as well as defending Night Race winner Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick, among others.



In the Food City 300, NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio). Meanwhile, headliners John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith and defending winner Chandler Smith will battle for a Playoff race victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series race (Sept. 15, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile oval in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).



For ticket information, please click here to purchase your tickets online or call the BMS ticket sales center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR