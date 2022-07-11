New Hampshire Motor Speedway Launches First NFT Collection

New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s (NHMS) first foray into the world of NFTs is now available at RaceDayNFT.com, kicking off New England’s only NASCAR weekend.

Fans can purchase NHMS-themed NFTs via RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ original digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible, such as an image or video, that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

NHMS’s full 2022 collection on RaceDayNFT.com includes the following scheduled drops:

Monday, July 11 (Today): 250 Ambetter 301 race pin NFTs for $5 each

Wednesday, July 13: 100 Speedway Children’s Charities tokens for $50 each with proceeds benefitting the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities

Thursday, July 14: 250 Ambetter 301 virtual diecast NFTs for $10 each

Sunday, July 17: Commemorative Ambetter 301 ticket NFTs Available for free to all Ambetter 301 ticketholders 250 available to the general public for $5 each



“We’re excited to offer these new digital collectibles for the first time to every race fan who celebrates NASCAR’s only visit to New England here at ‘The Magic Mile,’” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “Speedway Motorsports has led the charge on creating the first motorsports NFT marketplace, and we look forward to sharing our first collection of NFTs this week in advance of Sunday’s Ambetter 301.”

In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com, the original motorsports NFT marketplace, for race fans in 2021. RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally-friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY. RaceDayNFT.com is also linked with Dapper Wallet, which allows customers to conduct NFT business with credit cards as well as multiple currencies including popular cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Speedway Motorsports uses GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management and event services. Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.

Tickets:

Fans can log on to NHMS.com for tickets and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Tickets for Friday Night Dirt Duels Presented by New England Racing Fuel are just $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $45 for adults while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s Ambetter 301 tickets start at just $59 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.

