Fan schedule for World Wide Technology Raceway's sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES event August 19-20

Friday, August 19

7:30 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.

8 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

9 a.m. – INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.

9:15 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

10 a.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

10:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

12 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

1 p.m. – Midway entertainment begins.

1:15 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

2:10 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series practice.

3:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

4:15 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night festivities begin.

4:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

5:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series qualifying.

6:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying.

7:50 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night qualifying awards.

8 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series driver introductions.

8:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series Gateway 100 (80 laps, 100 miles).

11 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 20 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500

8 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

8:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.

9 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

9:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

10:15 a.m. – Midway entertainment begins.

11:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

12 p.m. -- INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.

1:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

12:30-2 p.m. -- SpeedFreaks Live! Driver Interviews on midway stage.

2:15 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 Series race (45 laps).

3:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series race (75 laps).

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 driver introductions.

5 p.m. – Sixth annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (260 laps).

7:45 p.m. -- Post-race track walk for fans and victory lane celebration (time approximate).

8 p.m. – Post-race concert on midway stage.

11 p.m. – Track closed.

Schedule subject to change.

WWTR PR