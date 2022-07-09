Stage set for thrilling weekend of racing in Atlanta

Fans have set up camp, competitors have arrived, and Atlanta Motor Speedway is ready for a weekend full of racing action.

NASCAR is back in Atlanta for a second time in 2022 for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 and Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. With the first race on the newly revamped AMS delivering a record 46 lead changes among 20 drivers, competitors are expecting more of the same this weekend.

“Atlanta presents challenges that no other racetrack does at this point after the repave,” said Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Quaker State Ford Mustang for Team Penske. “We spent a lot of time doing film study this week – more than normal – trying to understand trends because we haven’t really seen the type of racing that we have in Atlanta before.”

Cindric is currently navigating his rookie season on the NASCAR Cup Series tour and already has a win under his belt in this year’s Daytona 500. Heading to Atlanta this weekend, he says the biggest unknowns for his team revolve around how warmer weather will affect his car’s performance on the track compared to March.

“How much is handling going to play an effect in the draft this weekend? Is that going to make the racing more challenging to get up to the front, is there going to be more value for having a good handling car this time around,” Cindric wondered. “I’m looking forward to seeing what does translate.”

With the Quaker State colors on his car for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, finding the winning formula this weekend would be extra sweet for Cindric and the No. 2 Team Penske crew.

“We need good pit stops and execution, especially with this race being 100 miles shorter than in March. Most of all, you gotta finish to be able to win the race,” explained Cindric. “It’s a source of pride to be able to drive the Quaker State Mustang in the Quaker State 400 and it’d be even better to win the race with all the folks from Quaker State there. It’s a pretty exciting opportunity.”



Atlanta’s upcoming NASCAR weekend is packed full of racing and entertainment. Fans will enjoy 650 miles of racing between the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday, July 9, and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 10. Plus the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival Presented by Fr8Auctions.com brings a medley of musical acts to the track starting on Friday night and continuing through Sunday.

AMS PR