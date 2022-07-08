Virginia Motor Speedway Cancels Racing Activities for Saturday, July 9

With the high chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, July 9, speedway management has decided to cancel racing activities for Saturday, July 9.

"We hate having to cancel any event, but with the weather services calling for 80 – 99% chance of rain, we feel it best to go ahead and cancel racing for Saturday, July 9," commented track owner Bill Sawyer. "With the continued high gas prices, we just can't put our fans and competitors in a position to spend money unnecessarily."

The Speedway will return to racing Saturday, July 23, to host week 6 of Dirt Series Championship weekly racing. The night will feature the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Budweiser Modifieds, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars.

Competitor gates for Saturday, July 23, will open at 3 pm, with spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On-track activities will begin at 5:45 pm with hot laps, and features will start at 7 pm.

