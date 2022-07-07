Herald & Review 100 at Macon Rained Out, Rescheduled for Sept. 1

Heavy rainfall throughout Thursday morning and into the afternoon has forced DIRTcar and Macon Speedway officials to postpone the 42nd Herald & Review 100 to Thursday, Sept. 1.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models will still contest 100 laps for the $5,000 grand prize alongside the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, racing for a $1,500 check.

Both divisions will resume Illinois-Indiana Week action Friday, July 8, at Famer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL.

For further updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals. com or follow the tours on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram.

DIRTcar Series PR