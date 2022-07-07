Thursday, Jul 07

Herald & Review 100 at Macon Rained Out, Rescheduled for Sept. 1

Speedway News
Thursday, Jul 07 18
Herald &amp; Review 100 at Macon Rained Out, Rescheduled for Sept. 1

Heavy rainfall throughout Thursday morning and into the afternoon has forced DIRTcar and Macon Speedway officials to postpone the 42nd Herald & Review 100 to Thursday, Sept. 1.

 

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models will still contest 100 laps for the $5,000 grand prize alongside the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, racing for a $1,500 check.

 

Both divisions will resume Illinois-Indiana Week action Friday, July 8, at Famer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL.

 

For further updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals.com or follow the tours on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

 

DIRTcar Series PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ty Dillon Seeking First Career Cup Win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course debut at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.