Round Seven Set for Delta Speedway on Saturday

The seventh round of the 2022 Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union season hits the dirt on Saturday night with four divisions of Micro Sprints battling it out on the 1/7th mile. Drivers at the Stockton oval compete in Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints with lap times as low as nine seconds with as many as 22 competitors in the feature events.



General admission tickets for the high speed thrills are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit passes are $20. Tickets can be purchased through MyRacePass or at the gate. The drivers meeting is at 4:30pm with hot laps and qualifying to follow. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year.



Following the Summer Sizzler two-race weekend in June, the points battles have developed into an Oregon vs. Stockton fight. In Super 600, Medford, Oregon’s Ashton Torgerson leads Stockton’s Nikko Panella by nine points. In Non-Wing, Ashton’s older brother Austin leads Panella by 11 markers.



Both divisions race in $500-to-win, 30-lap main events and for $1000-to-win championships throughout the season. Super 600 sees Raio Salmon of Fresno looking for her first win of the year from third in the points. Salmon is followed by Austin Torgerson and Fresno’s Mattix Salmon in fifth.



Visalia’s Jett Barnes trails Austin Torgerson and Panella in the Non-Wing standings. Ashton Torgerson ranks fourth while Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule is fifth. Former Non-Wing track champions such as Brandon Carey of Ripon and Dan Mognaga of Valley Springs have cracked the top-ten as well. Mognaga won the second night of the Summer Sizzler for Non-Wing.



Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin has won four of the last five Restricted features to enjoy a 40-point cushion over Adrianna DeMartini. Mauldin is also a perfect six-for-six in top-five finishes this year. Manteca’s Brody Rubio, the 2021 Jr. Sprints champion, sits in third followed by Andrew Smith of Castro Valley and Pleasanton’s Kellan Harper. Restricted competes for 25-laps and a minimum of $300 to win on Saturday.



Jr. Sprints points leader Briggs Davis was kept out of victory lane during the Sizzler but still holds a 14-point cushion over Vacaville’s Jackson Tardiff. Maya Mauldin is just 19-points out of the lead in third for the Rancho Murieta driver. Oakdale’s Heston Stepps and rookie Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights make up the balance of the top-five. Jr. Sprints compete in twin heat races in lieu of qualifying, followed by a 20-lap feature for a guaranteed $200 to the winner.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Stubborn Rods will offer one custom made fishing rod per month to a randomly selected race winning driver as well. Lucas Mauldin won the fishing rod after winning on May 21st in Restricted!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season. Race fans are encouraged to check out Dave Royce and Royce Farms Barbeque for the best racing food on the planet. Come thirsty as adult beverages are now available as well! RacingJunk.com is the official classifieds website of Delta Speedway.



Delta Speedway PR