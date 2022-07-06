Solar Car Challenge Celebrates 26TH Season of Competition at Texas Motor Speedway

The Solar Car Challenge returns to Texas Motor Speedway from July 14-20, with three days of qualifying and four days of racing competition where all entrants’ vehicles are powered solely by the sun.

The Solar Car Challenge ( https://www. solarcarchallenge.org/ challenge/ ) is an education program designed to motivate students in science, engineering, and alternative energy. High school students are taught how to plan, design, engineer, build, race, and evaluate roadworthy solar cars.

Scrutineering of vehicles participating in the Solar Car Challenge will take place July 14-16, beginning each day at 8 a.m. Each day of the four-day competition, July 17-2, begins at 9 a.m. A media event will be held Friday, July 15 from 9:30-11 a.m. in the garage area at Texas Motor Speedway.

Car breakdowns, variations in weather, track conditions, and team experience limit the number of miles a team can drive each day during the four-day competition. The team driving the most miles accumulated over the four days of the event will be declared the winner in each racing division.

The Challenge has 261 high school solar car projects located in 39 states, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong. The Solar Car Challenge is hosted by Texas Instruments, Oncor, and Lockheed Martin.

2022 SOLAR CAR TEAMS

Classic Division

Ballard Bombers / Ballard Memorial High School / Barlow, Kentucky

Blazin’ Bulldogs / Delta School / Wilson, Arkansas

Dallas Solar Tigers / Harmony School of Science / Dallas

Holy Solars / Kent School / Kent, Connecticut

Pirate Ingenuity / Brazosport High School / Clute, Texas

Solar Crusaders / Keller Advanced Center / Keller, Texas

Solar Tigers / Harmony School of Innovation / Fort Worth, Texas

Advanced Classic Division

Covenant Cougars / Covenant Christian School / Colleyville, Texas

Los Diableros / Presidio High School / Presidio, Texas

Solar Falcons / Palmdale High School / Palmdale, California

Stony Point Solar / Stony Point High School / Round Rock, Texas

Winston Solar / Winston School / Dallas

Wylie East / Wylie East High School / Wylie, Texas

Advanced Division

Covenant Cougars / Covenant Christian School / Colleyville, Texas

RAHS Green Energy Team / Raisbeck Aviation High School / Tukwila, Washington

Houston Solar Team / Houston High School / Houston, Mississippi

Iron Lions / Greenville High School / Greenville, Texas

Oregon Solar / Bend Area School / Bend, Oregon

Plano Green Team / Plano Schools / Plano, Texas

Staten Island Solar / Staten Island Tech High School / Staten Island, New York

Electric-Solar Powered Division

Heroes’ Alliance / Heroes’s Alliance / Detroit, Michigan

Solar Falcons / Palmdale High School / Palmdale, California

Solar Jumpers / Somerset High School / Somerset, Kentucky

Cruiser Division

Solar Jumpers / Somerset High School / Somerset, Kentucky

