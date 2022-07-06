Jeff Gordon Joins Forces with Phoenix Raceway to Combat Pediatric Cancer

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, people will have a chance to enjoy lunch with one of NASCAR’s all-time greats, and more importantly, raise money for a great cause.

Phoenix Raceway announced today that four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will be the guest of honor at the NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon benefiting Phoenix Children’s. All proceeds from the event at the Arizona Biltmore will fund the Phoenix Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, where children battling cancer receive cutting edge care with a compassionate touch.

“Few drivers have made an impact on NASCAR like Jeff Gordon, and he continues to be a driving force today,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Even better, Jeff is a relentless champion for pediatric cancer research, and we’re happy to partner with him on a great event that will drive positive results for the impactful work being done at Phoenix Children’s.”

Gordon, who now serves as Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, is a NASCAR Hall of Famer with impeccable driving credentials. He won 93 NASCAR Cup Series races and four titles in a career that spanned 25 years. He’s also a two-time winner at Phoenix Raceway, which temporarily renamed the track in his honor prior to his final race at the iconic one-mile oval in 2015.

Away from the track, Gordon spearheads Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation, which supports the research of leading pediatric oncologists and brings new treatments to children in need.

Gordon’s participation in the NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon will not only fuel those continued efforts, but will also provide a potent preview of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 4-6.

Stage One tables of 10 are available for a donation of $5,000 and include a VIP meet-and-greet session and a commemorative gift signed by the guest of honor. Stage Two tables of 10 are available for a donation of $2,500 and also include a commemorative gift. For more details on how to participate, visit www.phoenixraceway.com/ luncheon.

Phoenix Raceway PR