Drive your vehicle on Nashville Superspeedway, support Easterseals Tennessee on Wilson Bank & Trust Day July 16

Visitors can take their turn behind the wheel of their personal vehicles on NASCAR’s largest concrete track during Wilson Bank & Trust Track Day on Saturday, July 16.

Nashville Superspeedway features 14-degree banking in the Turns, 9 degrees on the frontstretch and 6 degrees on the backstretch and has challenged America’s best drivers since 2001.

See details below on Wilson Bank & Trust Day:

DATE/TIME: Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.





COST: $60 per vehicle

RECEIVE: Three paced laps around Nashville Superspeedway, following the official pace car. Digital photo of your vehicle in Victory Lane.

BENEFITS: Easterseals Tennessee

REGISTER: Sign up for the event HERE.

MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://www.easterseals.com/ tennessee/.

“As Wilson Bank & Trust celebrates our 35th Anniversary this year, we are honored to come together through the bank’s community partnership with the Nashville Superspeedway to raise awareness and support an organization that means so much to our communities,” said Scott Jasper, EVP, Chief Retail Officer. “Through our partnership, we are thrilled to offer this unique experience and benefit a great cause.”

Nashville Superspeedway hosted its second annual NASCAR tripleheader weekend June 24-26, featuring the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, won by 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott.

“As Middle Tennessee’s home for racing and entertainment, we always welcome the chance to open the track for a fantastic cause,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and GM. “We look forward to seeing #NASHCAR fans take their laps on the same track that just tested NASCAR’s top talents last month.”

If Wilson Bank & Trust Track Day is postponed by inclement weather, updates and announcements will be made on social media.

