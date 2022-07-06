Loads of Fan-Friendly Entertainment Adds “Magic” to NHMS NASCAR Weekend

Sure, NASCAR weekends at “The Magic Mile” are known for fast cars, squealing tires and feeling the roar of 40 of the best drivers in the world flying down the frontstretch; but this year, it’s the off-track entertainment at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) that is guaranteed to make this race weekend unforgettable.

From a chainsaw sculptor to a wild west comedy gunfight, New England’s only NASCAR weekend will have a fun-filled schedule of family-friendly entertainment options for all ages. The free entertainment begins Wednesday, July 13 and continues through Sunday, July 17. The entertainment lineup includes:

The Groove Fan Hangout

New for 2022, The Groove is the ultimate hangout spot to mingle with friends, family and other race fans. Located in the Fan Zone, The Groove will feature DJs, a mechanical bull, a selfie station and plenty of live entertainment, plus comfy couches to lounge in while taking in all the sights. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Open Wednesday through Sunday during race week, fans can enjoy bingo, trivia and karaoke. DJ Nazzy and the Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos will keep the party going throughout the weekend.

Click here for a complete schedule of weekend fun at The Groove.

Elm City Party Bike

Great times, great exercise and great fun! The Elm City Party Bike is New England’s first and foremost pedaled party and sightseeing bike. Race fans can enjoy a fun, social and relaxing way to explore the NHMS property – from The Groove, around the Fan Zone, down to The Flat Track and back – while exercising or partaking in a snack or beverage of choice. The best part? It’s BYOB!

Elm City Party Bike tours will cruise up and down Broadway Thursday through Sunday of race week. Each tour lasts approximately 10-12 minutes, so gather up your riding partners and head down to The Groove to sign up for a ride.

Click here for a complete schedule and further information.

Dirty Deeds

A true audio and visual experience, fan-favorite AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds invites race fans to take part in two hours of pure rock ‘n’ roll escapism as they take the stage Saturday from 8-10 p.m. paying tribute to one of the greatest bands of our time. The concert will take place at the Embrace Home Loans Entertainment Stage in the S2 Lot.

Family Movie Night

Race fans can get their popcorn and favorite snacks and find their seats in the grandstands or get comfy on a blanket on the grassy backstretch hill to enjoy “Sing 2” on the infield screens. “The Magic Mile” movie night is scheduled for an 8 p.m. start on Thursday.

Jim the Magician

Professional entertainer and member of the Society of American Magicians, Jim the Magician will entertain and amaze New England race fans with his magical talents. After honing his craft for more than three decades, the Massachusetts magician will wow crowds with his up-close magic and other tricks from 12-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Fan Zone.

“The Machine” Jesse Green

World famous master chainsaw sculptor and star of the worldwide primetime TV series “American Chainsaw” on the National Geographic Channel, “The Machine” Jesse Green will showcase his talents throughout race weekend by carving a life-size Milo the Moose. “The Machine” will set up shop in the Fan Zone, keeping fans – and his saws – buzzing with excitement throughout the weekend.

The Gunfighters

Yeehaw! With their own unique brand of western humor, The Gunfighters have been entertaining audiences since 1978. Race fans can witness a good ol’ fashioned Wild West comedy gunfight all weekend at NHMS. The satirical showdown is scheduled to take place in the Fan Zone, with side-slipping comedy shows scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

XPogo

If the action on track isn’t enough to get your motor running, how about some high-flying extreme pogoing? XPogo, a group of aerial artists who currently hold 14 Guinness World Records, will bring the world’s best extreme pogo entertainment to Loudon. Is another record in the cards? Don’t miss XPogo performances in the Fan Zone on Saturday and Sunday to find out.

Trackside Live

Race fans can kick start their day off with Trackside Live on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 10:45 a.m. The hour-long show, held on the Embrace Home Loans Entertainment Stage and hosted by Jose Castillo, will deliver driver appearances, special guests and much more. Click here for the full schedule and guest lineup.

Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team

Catch the high-flying, two-wheeled action of the ultimate BMX stunt show experience all weekend. Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team will wow the crowd with stunts and balancing acts on their tricked-out, two-wheeled machines. Check them out in the Fan Zone throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.

More Fan Zone Fun

Before the green flag flies, the Fan Zone is THE place to be all weekend long. Located in the S2 Lot, Fan Zone activities will be on full display Friday from 12-5 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Race fans can test their physical agility in the Black Ops inflatable obstacle course, get a hole-in-one at the mini-golf course, play their friends in bocce ball and classic carnival games, ride the LED Ferris wheel, get an airbrush tattoo and check out the mobile video game trailer from Rolling Video Games of New Hampshire.

Rock Point Viewing Area

Added in 2021, Rock Point is an open viewing area featuring lawn games, picnic tables and a cash bar perched atop a beautifully-landscaped area in turn four. It’s the perfect place for race fans to cheer on their favorite drivers with their friends as they mash the throttle and race toward the finish line. Rock Point is open Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. The area will close following the checkered flag each evening.

Food Court

Race fans looking to fuel up for the race can stop by the Food Court behind the Main Grandstands for delicious grab ‘n’ go options, race weekend favorites and more. The Food Court will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until the checkered flag for the Ambetter 301 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Giant Games

NHMS has some wicked big fun in store for race fans at The Flat Track, with giant pong and corn hole, plus a bounce house and DJ Ricky Lee (starting at 6 p.m.) during Friday Night Dirt Duels Presented by New England Racing Fuel. The fun all starts at 5 p.m.

Atlas Fireworks and Shot of Poison

At The Flat Track, once the final checkered flag flies on Friday Night Dirt Duels Presented by New England Racing Fuel, Atlas Fireworks will put on an amazing display of fireworks before Shot of Poison takes the stage. Atlas Fireworks is set to light up the sky at approximately 9 p.m. followed by a tribute to the 35th anniversary of the greatest rock and roll party band of all time, Poison. Shot of Poison will hit The Flat Track stage for a 90-minute performance following the fireworks.

Be sure to check NHMS.com/Events/NASCAR-Cup- Series/Fan-Entertainment/ for more information on all of these features and more.

Tickets:

Log on to NHMS.com for tickets and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Tickets for Friday Night Dirt Duels Presented by New England Racing Fuel are just $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $45 for adults while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s Ambetter 301 tickets start at just $59 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

