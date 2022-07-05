SCC Atlanta adds fun to NASCAR weekend to raise money for children's causes

When NASCAR returns to the ATL this weekend, Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta will be there raising money to benefit children’s causes in metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia.

As always, SCC Atlanta has fun activities planned to entertain fans while earning donations to help local kids in need during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend:

Laps for Charity Presented by Fr8Auctions.com: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 8

Fans can take the first laps of race weekend on Atlanta’s 1.54-mile oval on Friday night during Laps for Charity.

With a $60 donation to Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta, participants will be able to drive three laps on the 28-degree high banks behind the Atlanta Motor Speedway pace car.

SCC Track Walk Kicked off by Chris Buescher: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10

Participants will start the race day with Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, as he kicks off a walk on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday morning.

Tickets for adults are $25 and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Yoga in the Park: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10

Stretch out your muscles, clear your mind, and get ready for an exciting day of racing during Yoga in the Park. The session will be led by certified yoga instructor Daniella Huang in Bruton Smith Park.

Tickets are $25 per adult and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

On top of these fun activities, SCC Atlanta’s Red Bucket Brigade volunteers will be around the track all weekend collecting donations to help local children. SCC Atlanta’s 50/50 raffle also returns this weekend, with half the proceeds going to SCC Atlanta and the other half going to a lucky fan.

To find more information and register for these events, fans can visit https://www.speedwaycharities. org/atlanta/. Tickets and camping accommodations for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend are available online at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR