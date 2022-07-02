Larry King Law's Langley Speedway Announces Addition of New MUSCO LED Lighting System

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway announced today their largest facility improvement project in over twenty-five years with the addition of brand new MUSCO LED lighting system for the historic NASCAR short track. Construction began this past week with the new lights making their debut on August 27th during the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour CheckeredFlag.com 150.

“This is a great day for Langley Speedway and our whole racing family,” Langley Speedway owner Bill Mullis said. “With these new lights, we’ll be able to show Langley in a whole new light. We’re always looking to make improvements to the property with lighting always being at the top of our list.”

The new MUSCO LED lighting system will feature twelve poles and just fifty-four lighting fixtures to illuminate brighter than ever before with a few special features that won’t be revealed until August 27th. Once completed, the current track lighting, including the old poles and wires, will be removed improving sightlines for fans watching from the grandstands.

“With this new addition, we will have the most advanced lighting of any racetrack in the United States,” said Langley Speedway Promoter Vaughan Crittenden. “Not only will this improve the at-track experience for our drivers and fans, it will also greatly improve the viewing experience for those watching at home through our online broadcast on FloRacing.”

The lighting project would not have been possible without the help of the City of Hampton Economic Development Authority, who granted Langley Speedway a grant to help offset the cost of the project. With these lights, the track will officially enter a new era, offering new and exciting events for the City of Hampton and the region to enjoy.

Langley Speedway Pr