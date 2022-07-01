Summer Nationals Coming To Lincoln IL Speedway This Sunday Night

The DIRTcar Summer National stars are set for their annual appearance at Lincoln Speedway this coming Sunday, July 3. The ¼-mile track, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will play host to Super Late Models, Modifieds, and 305 Sprint Cars at the holiday weekend special.

Oakwood, IL driver, Bobby Pierce, leads the Summer National championship standings during the third week of action. Pierce, who has Lincoln Summer National wins in 2013 and 2018, has claimed three wins on the tour this season. Chatham, IL driver, Brian Shirley, who has won three Summer National races at Lincoln Speedway, is second in this year’s standings, trailing Pierce by 72. Shirley has found victory lane twice this season. Jason Feger, Ryan Unzicker, and May 12th Lincoln winner Dennis Erb, Jr. round out the top five in points as of Thursday, June 30.

The Summit Modified Nationals standings have a familiar face on top, as Mooresville, NC driver Nick Hoffman leads. Hoffman has been very dominant over the last couple of years, winning at a high percentage. This year, he started with the first seven wins before having issues to fall short the next two races. He did get back into victory lane at the Tuesday night race. Kyle Steffens, Kenny Wallace, Tyler Nicely, and Chase Allen complete the tour standings.

The Modifieds will be also racing for Lincoln Speedway local division points, where former champion Brandon Roberts holds onto the lead by 24 over last year’s champion, Ray Bollinger. Jared Thomas, Tim Luttrell, and Kenny Wallace round out the top five. The Modified racing at the track has been highly entertaining once again this year.

The 305 Sprints will round out Sunday evening’s card, racing for the second of two times this season. During the early season event, Emden, IL’s Ben Wagoner won the race with Robbie Standridge, Wayne Warner, Joe Jiannoni, and Jeff Wilke completing the top five.

Pit gates will open Sunday at 3:00, with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $30, while kids 11 and under are $5. An all-access pit pass is available for $40 which will give access to pits and stands.

