Chase Elliott Joins Celebration of Georgia Champions in Atlanta

Dawsonville native and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott took part in an unprecedented celebration of Georgia champions in Atlanta Wednesday.

In recognition of recent title triumphs by Elliott, the Atlanta Braves, and the University of Georgia, Elliott's 2020 Cup championship trophy was proudly on display at the College Football Hall of Fame alongside the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy and the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy during the event, much to delight of Georgia sports fans in attendance - including Elliott himself.

"Obviously it's been a great run for Georgia sports," said Elliott. "I'm proud to have a small part of that and a lot of great support here in the state."

Fresh off a win at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, Elliott has his eyes set on success at his home track in the upcoming Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on July 10.

"There will be some things that we attack it differently with," Elliott said when asked about his teams' approach for the second race on the newly revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway. "But at the same time I think the overall vibe of the event will be very similar to what it was in the spring."

The first race on the all-new AMS in March set a record for most lead changes (46) and leaders (20) for a race at the 1.54-mile speedway. Elliott expects more of the same when NASCAR's stars return for an encore performance.

"I think the event will be exciting again and I think the teams will be better prepared," said Elliott. "We were just getting our season started (in March). So now we like to think we're a bit more knowledgable on the setup side of things so I'm sure everyone will be better. So you're going to have to do your homework and be ready come race time."

