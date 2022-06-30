The Triple “Roaring 20’s” for Big Block/358 Modifieds Offers Plenty of $$, 602 Sportsman on Race Card Set for Tuesday Night, August 2ND Race Time 7:30 PM

The Roaring 20’s refers to the decade of the 1920’s when the United States enjoyed great economic prosperity, sometimes called the crazy years. Emphasizing the era, Jazz blossomed, the flapper redefined the modern look and there was a large scale growth of high speed cars, films, radio and aviation. This economic growth brought about new trends in lifestyle and culture. The Roaring 20’s also introduced some of the most notorious gangsters such as Al Capone (Scarface), John Dillinger, “Baby Face” Nelson, “Pretty Boy” Floyd, “Machine Gun” Kelly and of course, Bonnie and Clyde. For whatever reason, these names became household names and in many ways, the public saw these famous figures as heroes, that were often celebrated and admired, not scorned.

Well, it’s now 2022, the Roaring 20’s are making their return, this time to the Grandview Speedway as part of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event on Tuesday night, August 2nd. It will all go down like this. For the Big Block/358 Modifieds, it’s a big payoff, short distance, three times to get it done, take the loot and get out of town. Sounds easy…….but as we know, it never comes easy on, “the Hill”. It will take a plan and usually, in the dark of night, it’s the most famous figures who take the cash. The victors are usually celebrated, admired and sometimes scorned.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents this unique event that will showcase some gangster like stars to include “Corruptible Craig” Von Dohren, “Despicable Duane” Howard, Jared “Lucky Umbenhauer”, Tim “Shorty Buckwalter”, Jordan “Headlock Henn”, Jeff “Machine Gun Strunk”, Doug “Man Killer”, Ryan “Big Bet Beltz” and Brett “Killer Kressley” just to name a few.

After GT Radiator modified qualifying heat race action (each paying $200 to win), the first of three Roaring 20 lap Big Block/358 Modified features will take to the Grandview Speedway. Each 20 lap Modified feature will pay $2,000 greenbacks to the winner. If any driver can make it a three win heist, Pioneer Pole Buildings has a 5,000 bonus on the line, making the triple sweep worth $11,000 big ones. If one driver wins two features, PPB will add an additional $1,000 bucks in bonus money. And if we have a first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner, PPB will add $3,000 to the first prize paying $5,000 for a twenty lap victory.

News flash, this is all cash and no wooden nickels. Each feature offers an attractive payoff with $200 being paid just to start each feature.

Also on the program will be the 602 sportsman, competing in a series of qualifying events leading up to a $1,000 to win 25 lap feature and $130 to start the main event.

The Triple Roaring 20’s event will allow both Big Block and 358 Modifieds to compete together in a unique rules package. This special rules package is offered to the regions modified drivers, with both American Racer and Hoosier tires allowed for competition, and either Big-Block or Spec Small-Block engines permitted. An event sheet with the complete payoff, rules, and details is available at www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com There is no entry fee but drivers must pre-enter to be eligible for the posted payoff and to draw. Drivers must pre-enter by July 28 by calling 443 513 4456.

Qualifying for the Modifieds will determine the starting field with the top 12 finishers from the heat race events, drawing the top 12 starting positions in the opening feature. The winner of the first and second feature will then draw an invert number of 6, 8 or 10. This makes a sweep of the Pioneer Pole Buildings $5,000 bonus extremely possible.

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, GT Radiators, Clever Girl Winery

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 Triple Roaring 20’s for 358/Big Block Modifieds Possible $11,000 to win. . . plus 602 SPORTSMAN

