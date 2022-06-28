Atlanta Singer/Songwriter Blanco Brown Takes Laps at Ams

Atlanta singer and songwriter Blanco Brown got a taste of speed at Atlanta Motor Speedway Tuesday.

Brown took laps in Atlanta Motor Speedway's pace car in preparation for his duties as Honorary Pace Car driver for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on July 10.

"I'm so excited and it means so much because I grew up listening to cars go around this track, so to be able to drive the pace car is a blessing," said Brown.

Brown is no stranger to NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He's been coming to races at AMS since he was a child and always enjoys time at the track.

"My first time being here at this track I was around 11 years old and I didn't know what to expect," recalled Brown. "Seeing it on TV and actually being in the stands is a whole other feeling. There's nothing else like it.

"I love it and now it just feels like home. NASCAR is a go-to for me."

Tickets to the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend July 8-10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available online at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR