Kyle, Brexton Busch Confirmed For ﻿C. Bell’s Micro Mania During Nascar Playoffs Week

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and son Brexton Busch are confirmed to participate in the inaugural C. Bell’s Micro Mania micro sprint car event Sept. 21-24 at Li’l Texas Motor Speedway.

The winningest driver in Texas Motor Speedway history will put it all on the line at the newly converted 1/5-mile dirt oval in the week leading in to the NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The elder Busch competes in micro sprint racing when he can find time between his NASCAR responsibilities as both driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports. Brexton, 7, began racing in 2020 and has racked up numerous victories in multiple types of race cars in North Carolina and multiple states, including a C-main win in the Tulsa (Okla.) Shootout this past January.

“Dirt racing with Brexton the last few years has been a really cool experience for our whole family and we’re always looking for new tracks to race at alongside the NASCAR schedule,” said Kyle Busch. “When Christopher approached us about the opportunity for both of us to participate in his event that’s being held right on property at Texas, we we’re all in. Christopher is very passionate about dirt racing and I’m sure with all of the effort that he’s putting into this event alongside the folks at Texas Motor Speedway that it will be an exciting one to be a part of for both the drivers and the fans.”

C. Bell’s Micro Mania begins with a full day of practice on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with qualifying races both Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23). Saturday evening’s schedule will consist of mains in both the Outlaw and Junior Sprint classes with the $10,000-to-win Outlaw A-main highlighting a total event purse of $50,440.

Micro sprints are smaller versions of full-sized non-wing sprint cars with side-mounted 640cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. Competition will take place in both the Outlaw and Junior Sprint classes.

The renovation of the 1/5-mile track, just outside the backstretch of the 1.5-mile asphalt oval, began immediately following the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend in late May with the removal of the asphalt. Upgrades will be a scoreboard, PA system, frontstretch wall/catch fence, caution light system along with a Lil’ Hoss screen, pit area amenities and a 3,500-seat temporary grandstand.

The facility renovation taking place through the vision of NASCAR Cup Series driver and Norman, Oklahoma native Christopher Bell, who considers Texas Motor Speedway his home track.

“I’m super excited about having Kyle and Brexton compete in C. Bell’s Micro Mania,” said Bell. “After driving for him for several years and talking over the years about dirt racing, it’s been really fun to follow Brexton’s young career through go karts and now into the Junior Sprints. Kyle is a world-class driver and I am thankful he gets to compete alongside Brexton.”

For more information on C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA, including the event format and registration, please visit www.powri.com . To purchase tickets, please go to www.texasmotorspeedway.com/ events/c-bells-micro-mania/ .

TICKETS:

For ticket information for the September 23-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.