Vintage Grand Prix kicks off three straight weekends of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Three consecutive weekends of racing action begin today at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with the start of the 40th annual Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R, follows next weekend on July 1-3. The jam-packed stretch concludes July 8-9 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series making its Mid-Ohio debut in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. 

 

The Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, the longest continuously-running spectator event at the track, will feature 24 races taking the green flag across tomorrow and Sunday’s schedule at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in Lexington, Ohio. The Sports Car Vintage Racing Association’s (SVRA) SpeedTour will offer diverse, non-stop racing action for fans as it brings three very different types of racing series to town.

 

SVRA’s SpeedTour encompasses 16 races of historic SVRA action providing car enthusiasts history in motion on track and allowing fans to enjoy and reminisce on racing’s past. More modern-day racing machines will be featured in two Trans Am Series classes of ground-pounding, muscle cars. Open-wheel action from the sport’s rising stars will take place in the F4 U.S. Championship Powered by Honda and the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda with both series staging tripleheader races.

 

“We're thrilled to be able to bring our fans world class racing over the next three weekends,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “From vintage race cars this weekend to INDYCAR to NASCAR, there really is something for everyone. This is truly a great time to be a race fan in Ohio.”

 

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R will again be a major part of Ohio’s Fourth of July weekend celebrations, July 1-3. On track, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Mid-Ohio for the 39th time, and all three series from the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development ladder also join the schedule. The Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama and SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks cap off the on-track action featuring 11 total races. 

 

On Saturday, July 2, after the on-track activities conclude, fans and campers can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display after sunset. “Camping with Honda” also returns for campers to participate in throughout The Honda Indy 200 Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R weekend. This year’s theme encourages campers to show their “Civic Spirit” and decorate their sites in patriotic red, white and blue. 

 

The final event of this three-weekend stretch brings the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to Mid-Ohio for the first time on July 8-9. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will cover 151 miles in 67 laps around the historic track, and the two-day event also includes the Dawn 150, an ARCA Menards Series race taking the green flag on Friday late afternoon. Fans will have the opportunity to see ARCA Menards Series team transporters, race cars and drivers up close at the Menards Fan Fest at the Menards store in Ontario, Ohio, on Thursday, July 7 starting at 3 p.m. ET to kick off the weekend’s festivities. The race team haulers will depart Menards and parade in unison to Mid-Ohio at approximately 7 p.m. ET.

 

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers an exceptional family value. Children 12 and under are admitted free to Mid-Ohio when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Free parking is available. A Weekend General Admission ticket offers the best fan value. For the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, Weekend General Admission is $50, and daily tickets are $30. Tickets are $10 additional each when purchased at the gate. Tent and motorhome camping is available on site. To order tickets in advance, visit midohio.com.

