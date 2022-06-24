Levan Machine & Truck Equipment $10,000 to Win Red Robin Pa 410 Sprint Speed Week & 358 Modified Doubleheader Set for Grandview Speedway

The countdown is underway for the fast approaching Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Red Robin Pennsylvania 410 Sprints & 358 Modified Doubleheader set to take place on Tuesday night, June 28 at the Grandview Speedway. This is event #148 of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. A hefty $10,000 will go to the winner of the 35 lap 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, won the two previous years by Kyle Larson. The Modifieds will chase a $3,000 first place prize to win their 30 lap feature and thanks to Pioneer Pole Buildings, $5,000 will go to any first time Thunder on the Hill Modified winner. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

This event always brings out a star filled field of sprint car drivers and expected entries include Kyle Larson, Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, Kyle Moody, Lucas Wolfe, TJ Stutts, Ryan Smith, Trey Hivner and Ryan Taylor.

The 358 NASCAR Modifieds, the weekly division at the Grandview Speedway will also be part of this event, bringing two premier divisions to this venue on the same night, a spectacular Double-header. As an added incentive, GT Radiator Modified qualifying events will pay $200 to win. Likely Modified entries include Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Jared Umbenhauer, Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Ryan Watt, Eddie Strada, Rick Laubach, Tim Buckwalter and Doug Manmiller.

All competitors are reminder to bring their own race tires and fuel as the track will not have any on site. An adjustment to the tire rule is now in place due to the limited number of tires. All modifieds will need to compete using only a right rear 48 for this event. Transponders are required for the modifieds since we will be doing timed warm-ups. For details, please go to www.ThunderontheHillRacingSeries.com.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day. Race fans are invited to come out early on race time and take advantage of the FREE pre-race Pit Tours and take part in the Inside/Out Promotion where you may watch warm-ups from the infield of turn four. Check in at the front gate on race night.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA and Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators and Clever Girl Winery. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

